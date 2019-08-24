Hurricane Irma (copy) (copy)
The High Battery was battered by waves as Tropical Storm Irma hit Charleston's peninsula in 2017. 

MIAMI — A newly formed tropical depression has strengthened into the fourth tropical storm of this year's Atlantic hurricane season.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Dorian is moving west and could reach hurricane strength Tuesday.

At 5 p.m. EDT, the storm's center was located at about 725 miles east-southeast of Barbados and was moving west at 12 mph. Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 40 mph.

Dennis Feltgen of the hurricane center said that it's too early to tell exactly what path the storm will take. Residents of the central and northern Lesser Antilles should monitor the storm's progress.

No watches or warnings have been issued.

