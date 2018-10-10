"Jaw dropping" Michael became a monster category 4 hurricane with 145 mph winds overnight and was expected to get stronger Wednesday as it closed on landfall along the Florida panhandle.

By 11 a.m. the storm had closed within 60 miles of the Florida coast, with hurricane force winds just offshore. The National Weather Service in Panama City had warned residents Michael could be strongest hurricane on record for Florida Panhandle and that trying to ride it out could be deadly.

Forecasters warned that South Carolina faces tropical storm conditions Wednesday afternoon into Thursday with flooding rains and winds or gusts up to hurricane force of 74 mph — strong enough to snap trees, damage houses and make driving perilous. Isolated tornadoes are possible, particularly closer to the coast. Dangerous surf and coastal flooding is expected.

Winds closer to Charleston were expected as strong as 40 mph, gusts as strong as 50 mph.

The swath of the storm will be felt from about 8 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Friday, said Mark Malsick, S.C. Climate Office severe weather liaison. It will reach as far as 60 miles to the west of where the eye passes, or the Upstate, and 100 miles to the east of where it passes, or the coast.

Nearer to Charleston, the worst will be felt overnight Wednesday, said Charleston-based meteorologist Shea Gibson, with the private company WeatherFlow. The Charleston area could feel sustained tropical storm force winds from 40 to 50 mph and gusts near 60 mph for a brief time, if the storm continues to strengthen before landfall.

"Heavy rainfall from Michael could produce life-threatening flash flooding from the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend region into portions of Georgia, the Carolinas, and southeast Virginia," said National Hurricane Center specialist Jack Beven.

Weather Underground meteorologist Bob Henson on Tuesday night called the satellite signature of the storm jaw dropping. Weather Underground is a private forecasting company.

The storm could "trigger flash floods, especially where soil is saturated in the wake of Hurricane Florence and other rains of recent weeks," Henson said.

The National Weather Service in Charleston forecasted 3 to 5 inches of rain. But rivers have dropped below flood stage and widespread flooding isn't expected.

The eye of the storm Wednesday morning had closed to within 100 miles of Florida near Panama City. Tropical-storm force winds extended 185 miles from the center were already lashing the Florida coast.

What to expect in the Charleston area

Winds — Tropical storm force wind and gusts becoming more frequent into Thursday. Sustained winds of 20 to 40 mph and gusts 40 to 50 mph are possible, with the strongest winds expected near the coast. Strong winds could persist into Thursday evening, especially across southeast South Carolina.

Power — Scattered to numerous downed trees and power lines are likely which could produce power outages.

Tornadoes — Tornadoes are possible Wednesday afternoon into Thursday afternoon. A tornado watches may be issued.

Rainfall — 3-5 inches inland and 2-3 inches near the coast likely through Thursday. Localized flooding is possible, particularly near the coast, including downtown Charleston around times of high tide through Thursday.

Coastal flooding — Minor to moderate impacts during each high tide cycle through Wednesday. Major impacts are possible along the South Carolina coast around the time of the Thursday morning high tide.

Coastal hazards — Life-threatening rip currents through Thursday and high surf and elevated tides will produce some beach erosion around times of high tide

What to expect in central South Carolina

Wind — 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 73 mph, near hurricane strength. Tree damage and power outages are possible.

Rain — 4 to 6 inches of rain is likely with locally higher amounts possible. Minor to Moderate flooding also is possible.

Tornado — Increasing threat of isolated tornadoes. The highest threat remains in the eastern Midlands.

What to expect in the Upstate

Wind — Gusts near tropical storm strength of 39 mph.

Rain — 2 to 4 inches. Flash flooding along and to the south of Interstate 85.

Tornado — Isolated tornadoes possible toward central South Carolina.