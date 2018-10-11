Hang in there a few more hours. By Thursday afternoon, most of weakening Tropical Storm Michael will be gone.

At 5 a.m. the storm was west of Augusta with 50 mph winds, clipping along at 21 mph on a path to take it west of Columbia.

The worst of its winds, though, were to the southeast and blowing as far as 160 miles out — along the South Carolina coast. A tornado watch had been issued until 8 a.m. for the Charleston after tornado warnings were issued Wednesday night for the southern coast along the Georgia border.

Winds gusting 50-60 mph across parts of Charleston and Berkeley Counties. Peak gusts recently reported include 52 mph at @iflyCHS and 57 mph at the Folly Beach Pier #chswx #scwx — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) October 11, 2018

Meteorologist Steve Rowley, with the National Weather Service, Charleston, said tornadoes were only an outside threat.

Weather Service forecasters had pulled back the threat of rain to less than an inch. A flood tide of 7.4 feet was expected at 10 a.m., enough to push surf into the dunes, engulf tidal marshes and forcing water back up downtown drainage pipes, causing downtown flooding in the areas where it is common.

Gusts as strong as 40 to 50 mph were expected at least through the morning, Rowley said.

"This storm is moving pretty quickly now. We think things will begin to improve this afternoon," he said. "It will be pulling away and things will be getting pretty tranquil."

Further inland, Weather Service forecasters continued to warn of the possibility of damaging winds, tornadoes and flooding rains. The National Hurricane Center called for 4 to 7 inches along the storm's path.

Hurricane Center staff said conditions will worsen up the Southeast coast as Michael tracks toward Norfolk, Virginia, then heads out into the Atlantic overnight Thursday.

In the aftermath of the storm, the Charleston weekend looks seasonally mellow, with overnight lows dropping into the 50s away from the coast.