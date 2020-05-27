Tropical Storm Bertha develops unexpectedly, causes rain, flooding in Charleston area

Tropical Storm Bertha formed unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to the Charleston area.

The system, considered weak, formed early Wednesday near the coast of South Carolina.

A tropical storm warning was issued from Edisto Beach to South Santee River. Bertha made landfall around 20 miles east of Charleston with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center said in a 9:45 a.m update.

"It was not expected to develop," said Mike Emlaw, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston. He said Tropical Storm Bertha's development was sudden, as meterologists watched its winds swiftly increase, going to 34 knots or 40 miles per hour.

But the storm will be a short-lived event, Emlaw said. As the storm made landfall, he said conditions were already rapidly improving, and the window for rainfall was closing. Most of the bad weather was experienced in the early morning.

In some areas, floodwaters swamped the streets before residents had begun to venture outside. On America Street, between Johnston Street and Harrison Avenue, residents awakened to an intersection that had become a canal.

Some sedans parked on the curb had water up to their doors. Commuting in the area wasn't going to be likely.

Garbage cans spilled over. Dirty diapers, magazines and food scraps clogged nearby drains.

A flood advisory has been issued for Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties until 11:15 a.m. As of 9 a.m., some 2 to 4 inches of rain had fallen. Another 1 to 2 inches was expected.

In the city of Charleston, Bennett Street is closed at Gadsden Street. King Street is closed at Huger Street, according to officials. Wentworth Street is closed at Barre Street, and flooding is possible at any low-lying road.

Water started rising at the intersection of Line and Flood streets Wednesday morning.

The crossing on the edge of the Gadsden Green public housing development is a low point that often fills up first. Around 8:45 am, seagulls splashed in waters where a filthy discarded medical mask floated, and residents of the complex peered outside to see if they needed to move their cars to higher ground yet.

Lee Taylor was one of several city housing authority employees checking on residents as the water rose. He knocked on one first floor door in a yellow building and asked, “You got water?”

The resident inside shook his head no. The ponding around the area, worst at President and Kennedy Streets, was no where near as bad as the rains that swamped Charleston roughly two weeks ago, several residents said.

Thomas Novelly and Chloe Johnson contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.