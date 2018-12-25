When the 1,000-year flood washed out roads in 2015, the community relations team at the S.C. Highway Patrol set out to warn the public that driving around barricades could be deadly.
On social media, troopers posted photos and videos of vehicles submerged in floodwater. But motorists continued to drive past barriers, a decision that cost some their lives.
Lt. Bob Beres pivoted to a creative approach. He drafted a tweet using emojis — water, an ambulance, a hospital, a sad face — to illustrate the point. It garnered hundreds of "likes" and retweets.
Don't 🚙 around a 🚧 even if you don't 👀 💦 on the road. The 🌊 could have washed dirt out underneath & then 🚒🚔🚑 will have to come get you. #🏥😢— Trooper Bob (@TrooperBob_SC) October 9, 2015
Born from that tweet was a new form of social media messaging for Beres and his employer. It extended Beres' reach, earning him more than 26,000 Twitter followers from places as far as London. His emoji safety messages have since been displayed on billboards around the state. A television public service announcement using emojis even earned Beres and the Highway Patrol an Emmy.
After 25 years in law enforcement, the Summerville resident and spokesman widely known as "Trooper Bob" has retired his badge for a job in TV news. Beres will provide real-time information about morning weekday traffic for ABC News 4 beginning Jan. 2.
He's assured his fans he won't stop tweeting. His creative messages laced with humor and positivity have proven to be a way to engage with people from all walks of life.
"I never wanted any canned government messages," Beres said. "I wanted to talk to people like I was sitting next to you at a RiverDogs game, eating a hot dog, talking about highway safety."
Beres, born in a refugee camp in Austria, consulted his Hungarian mother when suggesting that emojis be used on billboards as part of a bi-annual campaign against drunken driving. If she could understand the message, he said, "then the world can get this." Emojis are a universal language, after all.
Please be careful heading out to Halloween parties this weekend!— Trooper Bob (@TrooperBob_SC) October 26, 2018
- 🍺+🚙= 🚔
- 🚙 with a 🤡 (mask) can lead to a crash on the 🛣. You’ll end up 🤕 and in the 🏥.
- Don’t 🔪 (carve) a 🎃 drunk. You could lose your ✋🏻 or ☝🏻.
- Jails don’t have 🎃🥧.
BE SAFE AND BUCKLE UP!
Capt. Kelley Hughes, chief spokesman of the S.C. Department of Public Safety and Beres' former boss, said Beres' passion and creativity have long helped him communicate with the public. Other agencies have followed his lead.
"If you just have the officer in uniform pointing his finger at you saying, 'Don’t do this,' it's not going to resonate with people. People don’t listen to that type of messaging anymore," Hughes said.
After serving in the U.S. Navy, Beres was in his 20s and eager to be a law enforcement officer, but a dozen or so agencies turned him down, he said. He worked for a bit as a security officer, though he truly wanted to be a state trooper. His supervisor at his security job told him he'd never make it on the Highway Patrol. Beres set out to prove him wrong.
Beres, now 47, went on to earn several promotions and the Trooper of the Year award in 2007. At the time, the agency recognized him for helping a neighbor whose home had burned down and for his innovative approaches to educating teen drivers.
Long before the days of Twitter and emojis, Beres reached young people by speaking at schools across the state. His career day table always attracted a crowd at James Island Charter High, said counselor and friend Wanda Horne. Teens took Beres' safety tips to heart, and they also flocked to him for personal stories about his humble beginnings.
"He always made everybody feel important no matter where they were coming from," Horne said.