Troop celebrates Charleston area's first female Eagle Scout

At a ceremony held June 19 outside the historic Old St. Andrew's Parish Church, Erica Smith became the first female to attain the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America's Coastal Carolina Council.

Dressed in her tan Scout's uniform and wearing a sash decorated with 21 merit badges for skills that included swimming, archery and environmental science, Smith thanked her mentors in scouting, her parents, and, of course, her all-girl scouting troop.

"I want to thank my girlies," she said at the ceremony. "I have the greatest girls in the world."

Smith, 19, is part of the first wave of girls and young women to attain the Eagle Scout rank after the Boy Scouts of America renamed its Boy Scouts program to Scouts BSA and allowed girls to form their own troops in 2019.

Nearly 1,000 girls and young women nationally have attained the Eagle Scout rank since the organization opened the program, earning 30,000 merit badges and providing an estimated 130,000 hours of community service, according to Scouts BSA.

Eagle Scout is the highest and most prestigious rank in Scouts BSA. Before reaching the age of 18, a Scout must obtain a minimum of 21 merit badges and complete a community service project, among other requirements, to reach Eagle Scout.

Smith said it felt strange to be one of the program's trailblazers.

"I am sure it will hit me in 10, 15, 20 years, when I finally see everyone else behind me, and I will be like, 'I started that,'" she said.

Smith is not only the first female Eagle Scout in the Coastal Carolina Council, which represents large swaths of the Lowcountry, she was one of her troop's co-founders in 2019.

Tearing down the gender wall in one of America's most tradition-bound organizations was not easy, according to Troop 63-G Scoutmaster Sarah Mason, who also helped start the troop. Founded with only four members (a fifth quickly joined to meet the BSA's troop member minimum), there was a lot of pressure on them to succeed.

But the girls have shown they are just as driven and capable as the boys, Mason said, and the troop has since grown to 11 members.

"The more we get girls involved, the better it will be for the community," Mason said.

Smith also scrambled to earn her badges and complete her project, building nesting boxes for ducks at Magnolia Plantation, amidst a global pandemic.

She said it was tough not being able to meet in person with her fellow Scouts and leaders.

"You can talk on the computer all day long, but it does not have the same impact of talking in-person and being able to interact," she said.

In many ways, Smith is following in her mother's footsteps.

Romaine Smith grew up in Canada and was a member of the Girl Guides, a scouting organization founded in 1909 by English girls who wanted to join a Boy Scouts rally in London.

She participated in the program from first grade through high school, earning the Canada Cord, the highest award a Pathfinder can achieve in the program.

Romaine Smith said there were a lot of "naysayers" when the all-girl troop first formed. Community members would ask the girls why they were selling popcorn, a traditional fundraiser for the Boy Scouts, rather than selling Girl Scout cookies.

"But you're a girl," they would ask, according to Romaine Smith. "'Why are you a Boy Scout'?"

Romaine Smith said there is less criticism now, or, at least, it is quieter.

"I am extremely proud of her," she said. "She persevered."

Smith, a graduate of Palmetto Scholars Academy, is now studying mathematics and actuarial science at Anderson University.