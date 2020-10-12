Trident United Way's 20th annual Day of Caring to be very different due to the coronavirus

Trident United Way's annual Day of Caring will look drastically different this year with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 20th annual event on Nov. 20 will be done virtually and remotely with little to no contact with other people.

The annual event traditionally involves volunteers from various businesses dedicating a full day to service projects around the Lowcountry. Some projects having included working on homes through Habitat for Humanity and cleaning up school courtyards.

"It's definitely been a challenge," said Kelly Williams, the strategic volunteer engagement manager for Trident United Way. "We've had to become innovative."

Last year, more than 5,500 volunteers from various companies provided the equivalent of 23,000 community service hours on the Day of Caring. Trident United Way estimated a community financial benefit of more than $260,000 with 264 volunteer projects.

Some of the opportunities for the 2020 event will include making masks for health care workers, helping nonprofits with their social media accounts and websites, and writing letters to senior citizens.

Williams has worked with Trident United Way since last year's Day of Caring. The biggest challenge, she said, has been informing people about how they may not be able to do a specific volunteer project they enjoy doing every year.

“Just trying to reintroduce a new way of looking at Day of Caring," she said.

Official registration for the 2020 Day of Caring opened this week. Those interested can go to tuw.org/dayofcaring or call 843-740-7737 for more information about registering.

Some of Trident United Way's previous Day of Caring partners have already started mapping out new projects in response to the pandemic.

Monifa Ellington works with the engagement team for Ingevity, a chemical manufacturing company and a longtime partner with Trident United Way. The company has participated in the event for around 10 years.

It's North Charleston based and is always looking for opportunities to help organizations that neighbor them, Ellington said. Ingevity continuing its participation in Day of Caring is important because there are people in the community who still need help, she said.

“It may be even a little greater for some," she said.

The team would traditionally partner with Metanoia, a community development nonprofit in North Charleston. Previous projects have included building gardens and repurposing basketball courts.

"We really look forward to that," Ellington said.

This year, the company still plans to partner with Metanoia. The two organizations are trying to create additional opportunities to safely help local nursing homes.

They will also both be involved in a virtual career fair during Day or Caring. Students in the Lowcountry will have the opportunity to hear and learn from local career veterans in various fields.

Williams and other organizers say they are looking at Day of Caring as an opportunity to tell people that there is always something to do to help.

“It's a great way to show that though we are in a pandemic, we are in a community," she said.