The Trident Technical College Area Commission honored the college's longtime leader by renaming the main campus the Mary Thornley Campus.
Trident Technical College Foundation board members Bobby Collins and Chris Fraser made the request Tuesday on behalf of the TTC Foundation board.
“Over the years, it has been our privilege to work alongside Dr. Thornley as she consistently finds ways to ensure that progress and innovation create new opportunities for our students and meet the ever-growing workforce needs of our community,” Collins said in a statement.
Foundation board members said they wanted to honor Thornley now, before she retires and while she is still actively working to improve Trident Tech.
Thornley has worked at the college for 45 years. She was hired as an adjunct instructor in 1973 and became a full-time instructor the next year.
As she moved up the ranks, she held positions including department head, dean, and vice president for academic affairs. She was named president in 1991.
Also honoring Thornley is the establishment of the Thornley Leadership Fund which is a “greatest needs” fund that will be administered by the TTC Foundation with advice from Thornley.
The fund has already received gifts and pledges totaling more than $800,000.
The main campus is in on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.