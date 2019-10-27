It began with a traffic stop.

Two Charleston police officers were on James Island at 8:13 p.m. Nov. 15, 2014, when they saw a moped traveling the wrong way on Seacroft Drive.

It turned right onto Sineca Place without using a turn signal and the officers, Joseph Owens and Sgt. Eric Light, switched on their blue lights and sirens.

But the moped kept going, almost causing a crash at Sineca and Secessionville Road. The driver continued onto Peas Hill Road for about half a mile as the rear passenger discarded items onto the dirt road until they reached a dead end.

The officers told the men to "get on the ground," but the passenger, later identified as Jesse Alexander Perez, 29, resisted.

Owens and Perez struggled on the ground for about two minutes. Light joined the fray.

After they got him in handcuffs, Owens searched Perez and felt a "soft bulge in (his) left rear pocket" that turned out to be a plastic baggie with about 1.5 grams of white powder that tested presumptive for cocaine with a street value of $150, according to an arrest affidavit.

Nearly five years later, a federal lawsuit stemming from the stop is set to move to trial on Nov. 12.

Perez claims he suffered significant injuries as Owens and Light struck him over and over that night, according to the suit.

Defense attorneys for the city and the officers claim the force used was reasonable because Perez resisted arrested and was believed to be under the influence of drugs.

Allegations

Perez first filed the lawsuit in Charleston County court in October 2016. The case was transferred to U.S. District Court about a month later.

He does not dispute the facts regarding the pursuit or the officers' reasons for stopping the moped. After the officers' blue lights came on, Perez told the moped's driver, Willie Lamont McDaniel Jr., to keep driving and to "just go home," according to the suit.

Perez was a resident of Peas Hill Road in November 2014, according to court records.

He was charged in state court with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute but made a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to possessing 1 ounce or less of marijuana. The cocaine charge was dropped, according to court records.

One count of assaulting a police officer was scheduled to be prosecuted in Charleston Municipal Court, but the charge was dropped, court officials confirmed.

Perez later testified that he knew that he was going to jail because he had cocaine on him, case documents stated.

The lawsuit, instead, centers around what happened after the moped stopped.

According to court documents, Perez testified that the officers "jumped out of the cruiser and he was suddenly 'kneed in the back' by Owens 'so hard that (Owens) does like a 360 and lands on the ground.' "

Recalling the struggle with Owens, Perez said he was "stiff" after getting kneed in the back and that he was struck repeatedly by both officers while on the ground, according to the suit.

"Plaintiff then testified that once the officers had him on the ground, Owens proceeded to punch him with a closed fist on the back of his head, while Light was 'dropping knees on my back'," court documents stated.

Both officers confirmed during depositions that they struck Perez several times while he was on the ground. Owens testified that he kneed Perez "three or four" times and struck him with his hand "two or three" times. Light testified that he hit Perez with two or three knee strikes to the back side of his right shoulder blade.

"At the time of this physical confrontation, the only charges anyone was facing were misdemeanors (and that would have been the driver, McDaniel, not the Plaintiff), Plaintiff (according to his testimony) did not pose any immediate threat to the safety of the police officers, and (again, according to the Plaintiff’s testimony) he never actively resisted arrest or attempted to evade arrest," according to the suit.

Defense response

The officers' version of events is different.

It was nighttime in a high-crime area, and Owens and Light thought McDaniel and Perez were trying to "evade capture with some evidence that they may have been attempting to hide or conceal drugs or possibly weapons," court documents said. It is routine for officers to put a suspect in handcuffs when they are being detained for an investigatory purpose, especially when there is any indication of resistance.

The officers did not use excessive force, according to a court filing by their defense attorneys. Perez was 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighed 200 pounds at the time of the November 2014 arrest and "presented a physical challenge to the officers’ strength."

"Plaintiff testified that he did not go to the ground as ordered by the officers but rather moved from the moped toward the patrol car," the filing said. "Sgt. Light came to assistance because Officer Owens had not secured both of plaintiff’s hands. ... Owens only used empty-hand strikes and knee strikes and, at that, a maximum of four times each. Sgt. Light only used knee strikes and all force stopped once handcuffs were secured."

The lawsuit originally named then-Police Chief Greg Mullen and the Police Department as defendants, in addition to the officers and the city, but Mullen and the department were later dropped from the case.

In June, a judge ruled against the defense team's request to get the excessive force claims against Light and Owens dropped, and ruled that Perez' tort claim, which allows a municipality to be held liable in certain circumstances, against the city of Charleston could proceed to trial.

A motion for summary judgment — a ruling entered by a court for one party and against another party without a full trial — was granted, dismissing the unlawful search and seizure claims against Owens and Light.

The Post and Courier reached out several times to attorneys representing Perez, the officers and the city, but did not receive responses to requests for comment.

"The city cannot comment on pending litigation but looks forward to defending this case vigorously in a court of law," said Susan Herdina, Charleston city attorney.