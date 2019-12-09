A former volunteer at NewSpring Church in North Charleston is set to stand trial this week for charges stemming from his alleged molestation of more than a dozen of the congregation's children.

A judge heard motions in the case against 29-year-old Jacop Hazlett on Monday. Jury selection is expected to begin Tuesday, with opening statements scheduled after a jury is chosen.

The trial will center on six charges stemming from alleged abuse against some but not all of Hazlett's 15 identified victims, said Don Sorenson, first assistant solicitor for the 1st Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Hazlett faces 24 criminal counts in all, according to court records. He and NewSpring face multiple lawsuits.

"We are confident the Dorchester County solicitor will put forward a compelling trial for the child victims whose cases are being tried this week," said Joshua Slavin, one of three attorneys representing nine and their families. "After that, we will keep pushing the civil case against Jacop Hazlett and NewSpring Church to make sure all victims of this horrible sexual abuse receive full justice and the assistance they need."

On Nov. 25, 2018, he was watching over a group of children — none older than 5 — in a portion of NewSpring’s KidSpring ministry called the Tree House.

According to arrest affidavits, Hazlett escorted a 3-year-old boy to the restroom and sexually assaulted the child.

The following day, the boy’s parents complained to NewSpring that Hazlett had an “inappropriate interaction” with their son, the church would later tell worshippers. Church officials decided to check their video surveillance system to see what had happened.

Footage from a security camera showed the volunteer take the boy to the restroom and look to make sure no one was around before carrying out the alleged assault, the affidavit said.

Church leaders reviewed security camera footage dating back three months, which is as far back as their surveillance system has storage. After observing what NewSpring staff described as “inappropriate conduct by Hazlett,” the church reported their findings to law enforcement, according to a letter the church sent to worshippers.

When Hazlett sat down with North Charleston detectives on Nov. 27, he told an investigator that he photographed and filmed many of the assaults.

Multiple attorneys and law enforcement officials who have reviewed footage of the acts characterized Hazlett as “impulsive.” There were times, they said, where multiple children were pursued and assaulted in one day — some more than once.

Authorities eventually identified 15 victims. They later offered Hazlett a plea deal that would have required him to admit to 15 of the counts against him and spend 50 years in prison in exchange for avoiding the potential maximum penalty of a life sentence.

He rejected the deal.

The remaining 18 charges won't be heard at this week's proceedings but could be tried later.

Following his arrest, authorities uncovered a pattern of abuse Hazlett left in his wake.

As a teen in Ohio, Hazlett had been jailed for molesting a younger boy. And when he later moved to North Carolina and began volunteering in churches there, his interactions with young people drew concerns from two congregations he joined, according to a recent lawsuit.

NewSpring Church leaders insist they knew none of this when Hazlett began volunteering in the children’s ministry at their North Charleston campus last year.

The former volunteer also isn't the first person accused of abusing minors at the church.

Since 2016, at least four men working in varying capacities for NewSpring have been accused of sexual misconduct with youngsters.

Each time NewSpring reckoned with the fallout from these allegations, the church was consistently measured in its response. Its leaders offered nearly identical explanations in every case: NewSpring vetted its staff and volunteers through an extensive screening process. The accused individuals had been removed from their posts.

Hazlett’s case, however, raised new questions about the church’s process for screening those who work with children and the systems it relies on for pinpointing possible signs of abuse.