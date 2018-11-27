MONCKS CORNER — In May 2015, then-prominent Summerville jeweler Michael Colucci dialed 911 and reported that his wife had tried to take her own life outside one of their businesses.
"Oh my God. C’mon, baby," he could be heard pleading to her during the call. He told a dispatcher she was turning purple.
Minutes later, emergency medical technicians found 38-year-old Sara Lynn Colucci dead near a fence outside the warehouse that the couple had leased on North Main Street near Summerville. A black garden hose was looped around the top of a support post.
Berkeley County sheriff’s deputies initially investigated the woman’s death as a suicide. But State Law Enforcement Division agents who took over the case called it a killing. They arrested Colucci a year after the death on suspicion that he had strangled his wife.
Her manner of death is classified as “undetermined” by a forensic pathologist.
Now it’s up to a jury to decide whether Colucci, 48, committed murder, a crime that carries a punishment of at least 30 years behind bars. Testimony in the case started Tuesday in the Berkeley County Courthouse.
Jurors heard the 911 tape and saw photos of the fence where Colucci told authorities his wife hanged herself as he sat in their car nearby. Assistant Attorney General Joel Kozak contended that his "stories" don't add up against evidence.
"Does it make sense that Sara hung herself in broad daylight less than 25 feet away from the defendant?" he said in his opening statement. "This case is about common sense."
The couple had been married several years. When they got together, he was divorced, she was widowed. They each had a daughter from a previous relationship.
The Coluccis kept up with appearances, but they struggled financially, Kozak said. Alcohol and drug use tainted their relationship, said Michael Colucci's attorney, Andy Savage of Charleston.
Savage told jurors to consider the dynamics of the couple's relationship, Sara Colucci's mental health struggles and the "love that this husband had for his wife."
Michael Colucci hails from a family of successful local jewelers.
For decades, his stepfather, Ivo Francesco Colucci, operated Colucci’s Jewelry Factory in North Charleston. Police arrested the 82-year-old businessman last year on a murder charge after they said he shot and killed his wife, 74-year-old Doris Duana Colucci, inside the store. That case is pending.
The younger Colucci's business, Colucci's Jewelers on North Main Street in Summerville, shuttered shortly before his arrest in 2016.
Hours before Sara Colucci's death on May 20, 2015, the couple stopped at a Charleston cemetery to visit her former husband's grave. It was the date of his death — an anniversary that Savage said deeply affected her.
Michael Colucci would later tell an EMT that his wife had become upset that day because she saw that someone was going to be buried near her late husband's grave, according to testimony.
Later, the two of them stopped at the North Main Street warehouse where they ran The Gold Standard, a business that buys gold. Sara Colucci got out of the car. Michael Colucci said he stayed behind in their Toyota Prius and listened to music.
Sara Colucci's extremities were cold and her face was blue when first responders arrived and found her body near the fence. Two EMTs testified the discoloration of her skin was inconsistent with a person who had been dead for only a few minutes.
Strands of blond hair were on the hose where it looped around the top of the fence. Part of the hose lay on the ground under her body. A cinder block sat at the base of the fence.
She was wearing one muddy high heel. There were cuts to the top of her foot, both knees and elbow. Tests showed she had alcohol and cocaine in her system at the time, authorities said.
On the other side of the fence, Deputy Joseph Kimbro said he found Colucci standing near the trunk of the Prius. He had blood on his lip, which he said was from administering CPR. He cried for his wife.
"He was extremely distraught," Kimbro testified.
Jurors saw photos taken that night that showed Michael Colucci with a swollen bottom lip as well as cuts near his knuckles and wrist.
Inside the Prius, investigators said a pair of broken sunglasses on the seat and a fake manicured fingernail on the passenger floorboard showed signs of a struggle. Savage challenged investigators, arguing that no DNA evidence was collected from inside the messy vehicle to show that any violence had taken place.
Colucci has been free since posting $150,000 bail following his arrest. On Tuesday night, he was jailed at Hill-Finklea Detention Center because a separate bail had not yet been arranged for the duration of his trial.