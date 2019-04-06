Rocky the dog
North Charleston Fire Department Capt. Paul Bryant adopts Rocky from Charleston Animal Society on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Bryant rescued Rocky from underneath rocks in late March. Gregory Yee/Staff

 By Gregory Yee gyee@postandcourier.com

For Paul Bryant, it was fate. 

On March 30, bicyclists in the area of Sumner Avenue and Loraine Drive in North Charleston heard the cries of a small animal trapped under rocks and other debris, said Kay Hyman, a spokeswoman for the Charleston Animal Society. They called authorities. 

Among those who responded to the scene was Bryant, a North Charleston Fire Department captain. 

"We went straight into action, started moving pieces of concrete, getting them out the way," he said. "(We) took a shovel and actually dug down under the ground to see if I could get him the rest of the way out."

The puppy was reluctant but eventually came out with some coaxing and gentle pulling on his front paws, the firefighter said. 

"I started thinking about — ok, does he belong to someone," Bryant said. "This is what we need to find out because if I lost my animal, I would always want him returned."

Some neighbors took the animal to an emergency veterinarian, he said.

Later, Bryant found out no one had claimed the puppy and it was being put up for adoption at the Animal Society.

"It's like, oh no ... he is my dog and he's coming home with me," the firefighter said. "It was just an absolutely gorgeous experience. No other way of saying it. It was perfect."

Bryant's previous dog died around three years ago.

"We'd been looking for a dog and it just, it wasn't meant to be, and then this was just absolutely incredible," the firefighter said. "Doing the rescue and then it was like the good Lord said: This your dog."

As for what to name his new pet, Bryant said the choice was obvious — Rocky.

The story of Rocky's rescue gained attention in the days before he was adopted. On Thursday, an anonymous person from Texas sent pizza to Bryant's station. 

Hyman reminds the public that anyone who finds a lost or stray pet should contact authorities and get the animal to a veterinarian or the Animal Society where it can be checked for a microchip or compared to missing pet reports. 

Rocky and Capt. Bryant
Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

