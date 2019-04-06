For Paul Bryant, it was fate.
On March 30, bicyclists in the area of Sumner Avenue and Loraine Drive in North Charleston heard the cries of a small animal trapped under rocks and other debris, said Kay Hyman, a spokeswoman for the Charleston Animal Society. They called authorities.
Among those who responded to the scene was Bryant, a North Charleston Fire Department captain.
"We went straight into action, started moving pieces of concrete, getting them out the way," he said. "(We) took a shovel and actually dug down under the ground to see if I could get him the rest of the way out."
Puppy rescue today by @NCFDSC Captain Bryant and @NCPD. This little pup was found by some bike riders who heard the puppy crying beneath a pile of rocks.#puppies pic.twitter.com/cHOGvPCYrn— North Charleston FD (@NCFDSC) March 31, 2019
The puppy was reluctant but eventually came out with some coaxing and gentle pulling on his front paws, the firefighter said.
"I started thinking about — ok, does he belong to someone," Bryant said. "This is what we need to find out because if I lost my animal, I would always want him returned."
Some neighbors took the animal to an emergency veterinarian, he said.
Later, Bryant found out no one had claimed the puppy and it was being put up for adoption at the Animal Society.
"It's like, oh no ... he is my dog and he's coming home with me," the firefighter said. "It was just an absolutely gorgeous experience. No other way of saying it. It was perfect."
Today @NCFDSC Capt. Paul Bryant adopted this puppy from @Adoptatcas. Bryant rescued the puppy from underneath some rocks in North Charleston a few weeks ago #CHSnews pic.twitter.com/6SiaaVZ0H3— Gregory Yee (@GregoryYYee) April 6, 2019
Bryant's previous dog died around three years ago.
"We'd been looking for a dog and it just, it wasn't meant to be, and then this was just absolutely incredible," the firefighter said. "Doing the rescue and then it was like the good Lord said: This your dog."
As for what to name his new pet, Bryant said the choice was obvious — Rocky.
The story of Rocky's rescue gained attention in the days before he was adopted. On Thursday, an anonymous person from Texas sent pizza to Bryant's station.
#ThankfulThursday...for the donation of pizza to Engine 201-C for the puppy rescue. Thanks to the anonymous person in Texas! pic.twitter.com/tTHcduvOj8— North Charleston FD (@NCFDSC) April 4, 2019
Hyman reminds the public that anyone who finds a lost or stray pet should contact authorities and get the animal to a veterinarian or the Animal Society where it can be checked for a microchip or compared to missing pet reports.