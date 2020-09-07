You are the owner of this article.
Train tips over along North Charleston tracks, blocking intersection

  • Updated
Train derails on Durant Avenue in North Charleston
CSX train cars tipped over and derailed in North Charleston Monday morning, causing traffic delays and road closures. Gavin McIntyre/Staff

 By Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@postandcourier.com

At least 12 CSX train cars were tipped over and derailed in North Charleston Monday morning, causing traffic delays and road closures.

A CSX employee on scene said they received a call about the wreck at the intersection of Rivers and Durant Avenues around 8 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Durant Avenue was completely blocked at the intersection and crews tried to get a handle on the situation.

Scrap metal from the rail cars was scattered in the street. Many of the cars were flipped on their side and one had even crushed the railroad crossing arm on Durant.

The wreck attracted several onlookers who stopped to take in the scene and shoot photographs.

The cause of the wreck is not yet know.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Reach Glenn Smith at 843-937-5556. Follow him on Twitter @glennsmith5.

