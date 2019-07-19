A train that derailed Friday morning has caused several road closures in Dorchester County just outside of Ridgeville.

The Norfolk Southern train derailed between Orangeburg Road and Campbell Thickett Road before 10:30 a.m., Dorchester County Spokeswoman Tiffany Norton said. She described the accident as "non-hazardous" and said there were no injuries.

However, crossings at Orangeburg and Campbell Thickett roads are expected to be closed to car and truck traffic until Saturday afternoon or evening, Norton said. A call to Norfolk Southern on Friday morning went unanswered.

Norton said Dorchester County sheriff's deputies have arrived on scene and are assisting.

Last year in March, passengers on the Amtrak train that stops in North Charleston had to push back their trips by at least 24 hours when four cars derailed. In 2018, there were 1,327 derailments in the United States, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.