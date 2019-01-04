MULLINS — Two former Horry County sheriff's deputies were charged Friday in the deaths of two mental health patients who drowned in a locked transport van that was swept off a road by Hurricane Florence's floodwaters.

Stephen William Flood, 66, and Joshua Dean Bishop, 29, were each charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. And Flood, who drove the van, was also charged with two counts of reckless homicide.

The former deputies, who were fired for their actions last year, appeared in a Marion County courtroom for an emotional bond hearing Friday. The criminal charges come four months after the drowning deaths horrified the public and prompted state lawmakers to review how mental health patients are treated in South Carolina.

The families of Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton, the two women who suffocated in the rushing floodwaters, asked a judge to ensure that Flood and Bishop remained in jail as they awaited trial.

Linda Green, Nicolette's mother, fought back tears as she blamed her daughter's death on the "stupidity and selfishness" of the deputies.

"They killed her," Linda Green said. "Now, there is no amount of justice to heal my heart."

Flanked by their attorneys, Flood and Bishop listened to the families' pleas and sobs in silence. Their attorneys, however, asked the judge to consider the former officers' reputation and standing in the community.

Bert von Herrmann, the attorney for Bishop, cited his family's history as police officers. "He comes from a long line of public service," he said.

Allie Argoe, the attorney for Flood, called him the "nicest, gentlest man." "He wants the community at large to really know what happened that day," she said.

In the end, Flood received $30,000 bail, and Bishop was given $10,000 bail.

"To say that this is a tragedy is an understatement," Magistrate Cheryl Graham said after she set bond for the two men.

Flood and Bishop were transporting the two women to hospitals for treatment on Sept. 18 when their van went around barricades and entered a flooded stretch of U.S. Highway 76, where it crossed the Little Pee Dee River.

National Guardsmen, acting on orders to let law enforcement around barriers, waved the van past barricades shortly before the swollen river swamped the vehicle just outside the small town of Nichols, authorities said.

Green and Newton were locked inside a compartment in the back of the van. The two officers escaped the vehicle, but could not open a door to reach the two women. The van was submerged with both women inside. Divers recovered the victims' bodies a day later.

"Every day, we have to face the horror of my dauther's death," Linda Green said Friday. "Her feelings, her horror, her screaming will never leave my mind's eye."

Bishop, who worked for six years as a detention deputy for the Sheriff’s Office, and Stephen William Flood, a 10-year veteran, were fired Oct. 24 for misconduct.

In firing the deputies, Horry County sheriff's officials said Flood made a conscious decision to drive around a barricade after supervisors provided a safe route to avoid floodwaters, according to their termination records.

Ed Clements, the 12th Circuit Solicitor, told the judge that both men ignored a "visible and dangerous situation."

While Bishop wasn't behind the wheel, Clements said he "had a duty" to stop the other officer before they drove through the floodwaters. "He could have stopped at any time," Clements said.

As for Flood, Clements said the officer made the decision to drive through "miles of water" with the two women locked in the back of the vehicle. "He just ignored all of that," Clements said.