Traffic resumed normal speeds on April 15 after three westbound lanes of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge were blocked by a collision and rescue crews.

Mount Pleasant police said a wreck has caused the backup.

According to the S.C. Department of Transportation, the crash affected the two right lanes just before 11 a.m. April 15.

Police said a third lane was also shut down, and urged drivers to avoid the southbound route.

A DOT video feed from the bridge showed an ambulance at the scene.