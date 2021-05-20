Traffic remains at standstill on I-26 following collision

SUMMERVILLE — The commute from Summerville to Charleston continued its slow crawl the morning of May 20 following an early morning collision involving a tractor-trailer rig.
Traffic remained heavily congested at 9:20 from North Main Street in Summerville to Otranto Road in North Charleston.
Peripheral roads, such as U.S. Highway 78, Rivers Avenue and Henry Brown Boulevard were clogged from I-26 commuters seeking alternate roads.
Two lanes of eastbound I-26 had been shut down for hours because of an accident involving an 18-wheeler and other vehicles.
It was unclear if people there were injuries in the collision. The crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.