MOUNT PLEASANT — As Charleston County continues to study competing plans to widen S.C. Highway 41, homes that could turn out to be in the way continue to be developed, and the town continues to oppose the plan traffic engineers believe would provide the most relief.
But the most frustrating part, residents and town officials seem to agree, is that plans to widen the two-lane highway aren't expected to be finished for years, possibly in 2025. The Highway 41 corridor is home to some of the largest subdivisions in Mount Pleasant, which were developed with no adequate plan in place to address the inevitable traffic.
"2025 is wholly unacceptable," said Councilman Joe Bustos. "I hope that they (federal authorities) treat this with a sense of urgency."
Recent estimates for widening the roughly 5-mile stretch of blacktop — from U.S. Highway 17 to the Wando River — stand at $132 million, mostly funded by Charleston County's transportation sales tax. But road-widening projects mean that land, and possibly homes, will need to be purchased by the government, and some residents will see the 2-lane road near their homes replaced by one five lanes wide.
The most effective plan, according to Charleston County planners, is to create a five-lane road that would bypass the historic Phillips community but intrude into Park West and Dunes West. The African-American settlement community, which dates to the late 1800s, straddles Highway 41.
But potentially making parts of Bessemer Road and Dunes West Boulevard part of a five-lane road would mean "180 houses come down," according to John Watkins, Dunes West general manager, who addressed a Mount Pleasant Town Council committee Monday afternoon. He said there would be "a long, long series of lawsuits" if that plan goes forward.
The town has voted to oppose the bypass plan, officially known as Alternative 7, but questions remain about the town's authority to block it. Mayor Will Haynie said lawyers for the town and Charleston County need to sit down and sort that out.
The other two options the county is still considering, one of which would five-lane the highway, would leave it with no better than a "D" grade, according to the county.
Charleston County’s project manager, Cal Oyer, said Monday that the county has looked at other options, such as using a power line easement that runs through Laurel Hill County Park, Park West and Dunes West, but found that it wouldn't relieve traffic.
Oyer said Alternative 7 has been slightly adjusted so that the "bypass" around the Phillips community would cut across a corner of the county park, but studies are ongoing.
"Our design team will get into the heavy details of laying out the roads and detailing impacts" in the next phase of the project, which is getting underway, Oyer said. The county hopes to send a plan to the Army Corps of Engineers in mid-2019, one more step leading toward construction anticipated in 2022 through 2025.
Town officials are hoping that interim improvements can be made, such as widening the portion of the highway between Joe Rouse Road and U.S. Highway 17.
"There's no controversy there," said Councilman Kevin Cunnane.