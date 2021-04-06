You are the owner of this article.
Traffic from Summerville to Charleston halted after accident blocks I-26 lanes

Summerville traffic
Traffic from Summerville towards Charleston has been stagnant after an accident blocked all lanes on I-26 eastbound.

A crash on Interstate 26 eastbound closed all lanes heading to Charleston from Summerville in the morning and early afternoon on April 6.

The crash, near Exit 211, occurred around 10:28 a.m., according to the S.C. Department of Transportation.

Drivers were being directed by authorities to exit the interstate to avoid the wreck. Traffic cameras showed cars lined up for miles near the scene of the accident.

By 12:15 p.m., more lanes had opened, but the right lane was still closed. By 1 p.m., the crash had been cleared.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

