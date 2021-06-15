You are the owner of this article.
Traffic clears after crash on Ravenel Bridge

  • Updated

Traffic has cleared up on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge after a crash the afternoon of June 15 closed two eastbound lanes during rush hour.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported around 5:22 p.m. the crash had shut down the two left lanes of U.S. 17 headed east toward Mount Pleasant. 

The crash backed up traffic onto the off-ramp of Interstate 26, according to a SCDOT map, and created delays on Meeting and East Bay streets. 

The crash was cleared shortly before 6:30 p.m., according to SCDOT. 

As of 6:45 p.m., traffic appeared to have returned to normal. 

One eastbound lane remains closed on the bridge due to a disabled vehicle. 

Reach Steve Garrison 843-607-1052. Follow him on Twitter @SteveGarrisonDT.

