Traffic clears after crash on Ravenel Bridge

Traffic has cleared up on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge after a crash the afternoon of June 15 closed two eastbound lanes during rush hour.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported around 5:22 p.m. the crash had shut down the two left lanes of U.S. 17 headed east toward Mount Pleasant.

The crash backed up traffic onto the off-ramp of Interstate 26, according to a SCDOT map, and created delays on Meeting and East Bay streets.

The crash was cleared shortly before 6:30 p.m., according to SCDOT.

As of 6:45 p.m., traffic appeared to have returned to normal.

One eastbound lane remains closed on the bridge due to a disabled vehicle.