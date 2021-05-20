Traffic back up to speed on I-26 following collision

SUMMERVILLE — The commute from Summerville to Charleston has returned to normal following the morning rush-hour crawl May 20 due to an early morning collision involving a tractor-trailer rig.
By 11:30, traffic was up to speed between Summerville and Charleston. Earlier, the interstate was congested from North Main Street in Summerville to Otranto Road in North Charleston.
Peripheral roads, such as U.S. Highway 78, Rivers Avenue and Henry Brown Boulevard also had been clogged from I-26 commuters seeking alternate roads. They, too, were back up to speed.
Two lanes of eastbound I-26 had been shut down for hours because of an accident involving an 18-wheeler and other vehicles.
It was unclear if people there were injuries in the collision.