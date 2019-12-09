tractor-trailer vs train crash
Buy Now

A tractor-trailer versus train crash in Berkeley County at Elm Street and Byrnes Drive has led to road closures. Provided/Berkeley County

Emergency crews in Berkeley County are working to clean up a tractor-trailer versus train crash at the intersection of Byrnes Drive and Elm Street, officials said.

The crash occurred shortly before 6 p.m. off Highway 52 in St. Stephen. Officials have closed the intersection where the crash happened as well as the railroad crossing at Highway 52 and S.C. 27. The closures will last for several hours, officials said.

"There is currently no public threat from this incident. We ask the public to be patient and to avoid the area," Benjamin Almquist, director of Berkeley County Emergency Management Department, said in a release.

The crash also caused a 40-gallon diesel spill that is now contained.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Tags

Fleming Smith covers breaking news for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.