Emergency crews in Berkeley County are working to clean up a tractor-trailer versus train crash at the intersection of Byrnes Drive and Elm Street, officials said.

The crash occurred shortly before 6 p.m. off Highway 52 in St. Stephen. Officials have closed the intersection where the crash happened as well as the railroad crossing at Highway 52 and S.C. 27. The closures will last for several hours, officials said.

"There is currently no public threat from this incident. We ask the public to be patient and to avoid the area," Benjamin Almquist, director of Berkeley County Emergency Management Department, said in a release.

The crash also caused a 40-gallon diesel spill that is now contained.