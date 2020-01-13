A tractor-trailer fire early Monday on Interstate 26 near Summerville blocked all eastbound lanes of the freeway.
The fire occurred shortly before 8 a.m. near the College Park Road exit, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, a spokesman for the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Traffic camera footage as of 9 a.m. showed all four lanes blocked and vehicles at a virtual standstill.
The fire was out and traffic was moving slowly as emergency crews directed vehicles to pass along the shoulder.
Traffic Alert: Berkeley County I-26 EB 203 MM All lanes blocked as fire crews work to extinguish a tractor trailer fire. Motorists advised to seek an alternate route. #chstrfc #chsnews pic.twitter.com/4nRX8ugbeb— Trooper Matt SCHP (@SCHP_Troop6) January 13, 2020