A tractor-trailer fire early Monday on Interstate 26 near Summerville blocked all eastbound lanes of the freeway. 

The fire occurred shortly before 8 a.m. near the College Park Road exit, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, a spokesman for the S.C. Highway Patrol. 

Traffic camera footage as of 9 a.m. showed all four lanes blocked and vehicles at a virtual standstill. 

The fire was out and traffic was moving slowly as emergency crews directed vehicles to pass along the shoulder. 

This story is developing. Check back for more. 

