The driver of a tractor-trailer has died after suffering injuries in a crash with a train near Summerville on Monday.

The crash occurred at 12:35 p.m. on Mellichamp Road near U.S. Highway 78, said Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, a spokesman for the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A 2020 Freightliner flatbed tractor-trailer was attempting to go over a railroad crossing at Mellichamp to access the highway when a train operated by Norfolk Southern Railway hit it on the driver's side, Southern said.

The tractor-trailer's driver was transported to Trident Medical Center but later died, he said.

An investigation by the Highway Patrol is ongoing.