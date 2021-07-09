Town of Summerville to start rent, mortgage and utility assistance program

SUMMERVILLE — Nearly 80 Summerville families in need will have an opportunity for additional financial assistance from the town.

Summerville is planning to offer up to six months of rent, mortgage and utility payment assistance to residents through its "Summerville Home to Stay" program. The maximum amount for each household is $7,500.

The service is part of a Community Development Block Grant Program that's funded through The CARES Act, a federal coronavirus aid bill. The town will have more than $400,000 to distribute through the assistance program.

With organizers expecting to help 75 households, the funds will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

"The money is just sitting there waiting to be used," said P.J. Harbert, the town's grants writer.

The program comes after many families in South Carolina and across the U.S. have been faced with new financial struggles in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. To help, a federal pause on evictions was issued.

On June 24, it was announced that the eviction moratorium would be extended for one month, giving people more time to take advantage of rent assistance programs.

Summerville area residents also haven't been immune to feeling the financial struggles. John Michael Stagliano is the founder of the nonprofit Home Again.

The organization supplies furniture and household items for people transitioning out of homelessness. Recently, he said the organization has seen a noticeable influx of people reaching out to them for help.

In Summerville, the Charleston Regional Development Alliance reports that low-income households spend 71 percent of their income on housing and transportation.

"It's been difficult for everybody," Stagliano said.

In addition to the new rental assistance program, Summerville area residents have access to free housing counseling the second Tuesday of every month through the Charleston Trident Urban League.

The program also offers advice around building financial assets.

“The reason why most people are struggling in the pandemic is because they didn't have any assets," said Otha Meadows, president and CEO of the league.

Summerville's rental assistance program will be done in partnership with Origin SC, a professional financial and housing counseling nonprofit. The nonprofit will help residents with organizing applications.

Residents must email Harbert at harbert@summervillesc.gov for questions. The town will also be paying utility companies and landlords directly.

To qualify for the assistance, applicants must live within the legal boundaries of the town of Summerville. The households also have to be at or below 80 percent area median income.

In the Dorchester County area, the median family income is $82,100. Officials are estimating as many as 100 calls a day while only being able to help around 60 families.

"Once the money is gone it's gone," Harbert said. “If you need this, you need to do this right out of the gate."

Officials said they are hoping to start accepting applications by July 16.