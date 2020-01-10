SUMMERVILLE — Town Council has authorized its attorney to negotiate the purchase of a small parcel of land adjacent to Jessen Boat Landing for up to $225,000.

The 1.18-acre site is on the south side of Dorchester Road. If the deal goes through, it would aid efforts to revitalize Dorchester County's Oakbrook area by serving as office space and parking for improvements planned to the scenic boat landing.

The parcel is just under half a mile from the entrance to Jessen Boat Landing, which the town already owns.

"It feels wonderful. We have a place for a building," said Councilman Bob Jackson, who has spearheaded the Oakbrook revitalization plan. "That lot is where offices would be, an outfitter or parking."

Members of the town's Parks and Recreation Committee — council members Bob Jackson, Kima Garten-Schmidt and Aaron Brown — on Monday heard a presentation from outgoing Parks and Rec Director Doyle Best on the land.

Jackson and Brown, along with council members Terry Jenkins and Walter Bailey, on Thursday morning toured the wooded lot and the surrounding property.

During the tour, all four remarked on the beauty of the somewhat under-used boat landing and how they hope the revitalization plans will bring awareness to the secluded area.

"For somebody who's been on the water, this is great," Jenkins said.

The plot is owned by a man named Franz Meier, who splits his time between the Lowcountry and Costa Rica, Jackson said.

Council approved a motion after an hourlong executive session Thursday to proceed with purchasing the land, once it's appraised, for up to $225,000.

Jackson said he estimates it could be around six to eight months before any development plans are finalized.

The land is zoned for general business, which gives some leeway as to what the town chooses to do with the site.

The form detailing the lot that the Parks and Recreation Committee reviewed Monday lists many possible usages, including hospitality, apartments, a retail or medical office or destination restaurant.