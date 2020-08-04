Town of Summerville hosts public event series to present plans for the next 20 years

Summerville residents are getting a sneak peak at the town's future and a chance to offer input in a series of public events.
Next week, the town is hosting three online input meetings to present a draft of its comprehensive plan for the area's next 20 years. Some of the subjects covered in the draft include economic development, land use, natural resources and traffic.
For the past couple of years, the town has battled to maintain a balance between keeping a small town feel and fostering growth.
In 2010, the Census Bureau reported 40,409 people living in Summerville. That number grew to 52,549 in 2019. In its comprehensive plan draft, the town estimates that 54,454 people will be living in Summerville in by 2023.
Updating a comprehensive plan isn't voluntary. South Carolina local governments are required by law to create and update plans every 10 years. The strategy is also expected to cover information such as public transportation and zoning to dictate future land use.
In next week's sessions, residents will have the opportunity to address questions and concerns on the information mapped out in the growth strategy. Jessi Shuler, director of planning for the town, said the plan is an overarching look at the town's future.
"It doesn’t necessarily get down into the nitty-gritty details," she said.
The sessions and the draft will not answer residents' questions around the specifics of how certain town goals will be accomplished. It will offer a blueprint of what residents can likely expect.
Shuler said they worked with an advisory committee that included residents throughout the writing of the draft. She said they are hoping the document answers most people's questions.
“This is kind of the final round of public input to give folks a chance to have their voice heard," she said.
One of the most highly discussed topics in the area is traffic. Cane Bay, Nexton and Carnes Crossroads could potentially bring 30,000 homes to the Summerville area. That space is referred to as the megacluster.
With those developments and others have also come issues around traffic along North Main Street. Some of the goals for assisting with alleviating traffic in the plan include creating more opportunities for parking and increased pedestrian mobility with sidewalks.
The creation of the Berlin G. Myers Expressway is listed as an opportunity for helping with traffic. It will serve as a bypass around Summerville's downtown area.
The plan also touches on the Lowcountry Rapid Transit that is being organized by the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments. The bus route would run along U.S. Highway 78 in Summerville and parallel to Interstate 26 down into Charleston.
"Those are the major paradigm shifts we need to be looking at," said Jason Crowley, the communities and transportation director for the Coastal Conservation League.
There needs to be more opportunities in the area for people to move around without the use of a single vehicle, he said.
The first online information session for the event is at 9 a.m. Monday. Residents can register online to join in on the meeting. There will also be additional sessions at 1 p.m. Tuesday and 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Residents can go online to the town's event's page to learn more.
Session attendees will spend the first couple of minutes listening to a town presentation. That will be followed by the opportunity to ask any questions.
Mayor Ricky Warring said he expects Town Council to approve the plan.
“I hadn't heard anything too negative about it," he said.
After next week, the town's planning commission will take a final look at the comprehensive plan draft before presenting it to council.