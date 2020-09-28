You are the owner of this article.
top story

Town of Summerville extends mask ordinance to November

  • Updated
The town of Summerville extends its mask ordinance to Nov. 12.  File/Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

Summerville's mask ordinance has been extended to Nov. 12. 

On Monday, the Town Council voted during a special called meeting to extend its current mask ordinance to help reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. The law was set to expire on Sept. 30. 

Town officials voted 5-2 at a Sept. 10 council meeting to amend the ordinance to only require residents to wear masks in grocery stores, pharmacies and town-owned buildings. Employees of food and retail establishments are also required to wear face coverings during in-person interactions with the public or their colleagues. 

Multiple residents attended and spoke out against the ordinance during the September meeting. Many argued against the effectiveness of mask usage. Only one resident spoke in support of the ordinance at the time. 

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 4,173 COVID-19 cases in Dorchester county. Seven new cases were reported on Sunday. 

The current ordinance will continue until Nov. 12 unless amended or revoked at an earlier time.

Reach Jerrel Floyd at 843-937-5558. Follow him on Twitter @jfloyd134.

Jerrel Floyd is an Alabama raised reporter who covers Summerville and Dorchester County for The Post and Courier.

