Town of Summerville appoints new chief of police from within

SUMMERVILLE — Maj. Doug Wright will be the new town chief of police following current Chief Jon Rogers’ retirement April 16.

The announcement was made at a March 11 Town Council meeting following a unanimous vote by council members. Wright currently serves as deputy chief of police.

He has been with the department since 1997.

"I am very surprised and honored," Wright said. "It's exciting."

Prior to becoming deputy chief of police, he worked as the K-9 unit supervisor, patrol team watch commander for four years and uniform patrol division commander for five years.

Wright, a Columbia College graduate, also served in the Marine Corps Reserves for six years.

With his new position, he said he is most excited about pushing community engagement further. Following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police on May 25 and the subsequent marches and demonstrations, Wright said it has pushed more conversation around what they can do better.

He said he feels the department has done a great job with prioritizing engaging with the community, so he wants to double down on it.

“It all starts with talking with people," he said. “They don’t know who we are if we don’t get out of the car.”

Wright's appointment came through the recommendation of Rebecca Vance, the town's administrator. In Summerville the town administrator is required to make recommendations to fill any vacant division or department head positions.

Vance said she was honored to select Wright and looks forward to working with him.

"Maj. Wright is a long time member of the Town of Summerville Police Department and has helped build this department to what it is today," she said.

Wright will be stepping into the position at a time when the town is attempting to manage its expansive growth. Over the last couple of years, thousands of people have poured into Summerville, creating major traffic concerns along the major roads.

Rogers’ retirement was announced in February following 28 years of service. He had joined the department in 1999 and was appointed police chief in 2016.

“I hope the police department remains positive and continues to work well together to keep our community safe,” Rogers said.