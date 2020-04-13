Tornadoes sweep across SC from the Charleston region to the Upstate, killing 9

As South Carolina deals with a pandemic that led to unprecedented steps to the spread of the cornavirus, the state was struck by an estimated nine confirmed and suspected tornadoes early Monday morning that killed eight people in small towns from the Upstate to the Lowcountry.
Five people died in rural Hampton County 60 miles northwest of Hilton Head Island, S.C. Emergency Management Division reported. Three of the dead were a family that lived in Nixville, a small community just east of Estill.
On the opposite side of South Carolina, a 77-year-old security guard died at the BorgWarner auto parts manufacturing plant near Seneca, the hometown of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.