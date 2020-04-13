Tornadoes sweep across SC from the Charleston region to the Upstate, killing 8

A band of severe weather that swept through South Carolina on Monday morning brought tornadoes across a large swath of the state from the Lowcountry to the Upstate and killed at least eight people.
Five people have died in Hampton County, S.C. Emergency Management Division reported. Three of the dead lived in Nixville, a small community just east of Estill. No details were available immediately.
On the opposite side of South Carolina, a security guard at the BorgWarner auto parts manufacturing plant in Seneca, according to multiple news reports.
Two people in Orangeburg County died in Neeses, a small town 20 miles west of Orangeburg, The Times & Democrat reported.
The tornadoes were part of powerful storm the swept through the deep South over Easter weekend. At least 20 people were killed in the storms that stretched from Louisiana into the Appalachian Mountains, the Associated Press reported.
Twisters hit areas of South Carolina some 270 miles apart from the coast to the mountains. The S.C. National Guard was sending up helicopters to survey the damage as Gov. Henry McMaster held a briefing with state and local emergency management officials. McMaster then went on a helicopter to tour the damage.
Jim Nixon, who runs a bait shop at the Laurel and Hardy Fishing Lakes in Marietta, said the storm ravaged homes and littered trees on roadways in the community an hour north of Greenville. A fallen tree split a mobile home in half, injuring the home's occupant.
"Never seen nothing like it," Nixon said. "We got stuff tore up everywhere, the whole mountaintop just cleared, it's a disaster."
Little initial information about fatalities is coming out of Hampton County, one the state's most sparsely populated counties that's two hours west west of Charleston.
Efforts to reach county emergency management officials have not been successful. The county posted earlier Monday that, "Responders are trying to get out to help but the roads are full of trees and power lines."
“In Nixville and Estill, we’re looking at serious devastation in those areas,” Hampton County Council Chairman Clay Bishop said. “There’s numerous houses destroyed.”
Despite the major destruction there’s been some moments of hope, Bishop said. At one destroyed residence, crews pulled a child from under a mattress. The child was found alive.
“It’s a time of devastation, but we’ve been blessed,” he said. “It’s not as bad as it could have been.”
Areas near Moncks Corner in Berkeley County were struck by two possible tornadoes around 7:30 a.m., the National Weather Service said. Heavy damage from downed trees in the Fairlawn Barony and Cedar Island areas as well as Highway 402 in the Rectory Hill area were reported, Berkeley County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said.
A likely tornado damaged buildings and knocked down trees and power lines around Walterboro in Colleton County at about 7 a.m. There was a report of people trapped inside a home by downed trees in Walterboro.
Trees whipped by high winds covered Interstate 95 near the Walterboro exit where a tractor trailer overturned, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Colleton County Administrator Kevin Griffin said he's anticipating heavy storm damage, but officials had just begun surveying the area around 9 a.m. Monday.
"There appears to be a good bit of damage right into Walterboro," he said, with roofs torn off and building exteriors impacted.
Colleton County government offices are closed Monday.
Airplanes at the Lowcountry Regional Airport where scattered, smashed and flipped over like red solo cups at a college football tailgate.
At least a dozen airplanes had been destroyed after tordnado-related wind whipped through the region on Monday morning.
Many of the hangars had their roofs ripped off and owners began to arrive on the tarmac to assess the damage done to their aircraft.
Billy Carter, a life-long Walterboro resident, had two of his planes crushed and flipped by the storm.
“My daughter woke me up and said there was a tornado warning,” Carter said. “I got dressed and came to the airport and here they are, smashed.”
There hasn't been a storm like this in Walterboro's history.
Tommy Rowe, the airport manager, said he is still trying to wrap his head around the destruction.
“It's the worst I've ever seen,” he said. "I have no idea how much we're talking, probably millions, in damage."
Walterboro Mayor Bill Young, also an active member of the airport community, told The Post and Courier that the damage was unbelievable.
“We've just got to figure out our first steps,” Young said. “Having a tornado hit the airport is something we've never dealt with.”
Nearby downtown Walterboro was beaten and bruised, too. Power lines and branches were scattered on all the main roads leading to downtown.
The Floyd Buckner Building, which houses the Colleton County School District, severely damage and with debris sprinkled like confetti in the streets.
Amy Coleman heard the tornado siren, grabbed her family and ran to the corner of a bedroom in their Walterboro home where they have lived for six weeks. A giant tree in their front yard looked like it exploded in the tornado.
“It sounded like a train,” she said. “But as soon as it hit, it was over.”
Homeowners were coming out to trim neighbor's trees and pick up branches. They were wearing latex gloves and masks. The coronavirus pandemic gripping the Palmetto State is still a concern.
“Our first responders and firefighters have had their hands full with COVID-19,” Young said. “But we'll get through it. People are leaving their homes to help out. We're resilient like that.”
Another tornado hit the ground near Edisto Island, the weather service said. Minor damage was reported, Edisto Beach Mayor Jane Darby said.
The reported tornado in Seneca and areas nearby hit around 3:30 a.m. Oconee County government offices are closed Monday.
Seneca City Administrator Scott Moulder said damage is widespread in this community of 8,100 people, including destruction to several churches and the municipally-owned electrical system, which took a "huge hit."
"We're seeing quite a bit of damage that extends all the way through town," he said. "It looks like this tornado jumped up and down where it traveled through, so you see some areas where there's devastation and others that can rebuilt."
Cars are overturned, and some homes have been "picked up and laid down" as the tornado passed through, Moulder said.
Seneca Mayor Dan Alexander, using his emergency powers, has established a curfew beginning 9 p.m. tonight until 8 a.m. Tuesday due to downed power lines and dozens of unsafe structures and to ward off potential looters, Moulder said.
Pickens County Council chairman Roy Costner III said the emergency declaration from McMaster for the coronavirus outbreak helped in the storm because the county emergency operations center was already running.
"So they were quick to respond to everything. I am so thankful that we've got an early warning in place, because we literally had 10 minutes to prepare," he said. "I guess the one thing about this whole pandemic is its drawn us closer together to communicate more, so we are talking constantly."
Still the damage was enough to force nearby Clemson University to suspend online classes, being held during the outbreak, and close school operations on Monday.
Tornadoes plowed through Orangeburg and Barnwell counties in the Savannah River area, damaging homes and throwing trees onto roadways.
Just before 6 a.m., officials said a “large and extremely dangerous” tornado was located about 14 miles northeast of Denmark in Bamberg County, while earlier in the morning a tornado was tracked just southwest of Williston in Barnwell County, the National Weather Service said.
"We’ve had multiple trees down throughout the county," said Barnwell County Emergency Management Director Roger Riley. "The Williston-Blackville area was hit hard."
In Barnwell County's Hilda area there was one house with major damage and several houses with minor damage, Riley said. There are multiple power lines down.
"That's going to be our biggest issue, people without power for a while," he said. "The National Weather Service thinks thinks we’ve had three tornadoes touch down."
So far, there've been no reports of major injuries or deaths, Riley said.
Ben Williamson, spokesman for the Red Cross in South Carolina, said the aid group will work to re-house people affected by the storms in hotels. Normally the group would open a shelter for disasters that displace 30 or more people, but is no longer using that threshold because of concerns about grouping people together as COVID-19 spreads.
"We are taking it on a case by case basis and working to find other options," Williamson said.
More than 200,000 customers have lost power statewide, S.C. Emergency Management Division said. That includes 30,000 from Dominion Energy in the Midlands and Lowcountry and less than 40,000 customers from Duke Energy in the Upstate.
Most of those killed in the weekend storm came from Mississippi where 11 people died, the Associated Press reported, Another six were killed in northwest Georgia. In Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey suspended social distancing rules related to the coronavirus pandemic because of the weather threat, the wire service reported.
