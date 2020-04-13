Tornadoes sweep across SC from the Charleston region to the Upstate, killing 4

A band of severe weather that swept through South Carolina on Monday morning brought tornadoes across a large swath of the state from the Lowcounty to the Upstate.
Three people have died in in Nixville just east of Estill in Hampton County, the National Weather Service reported. No details were available immediately.
On the opposite side of the South Carolina, another person died in a crushed home in Seneca, Oconee County Emergency Management Director Scott Krein said. Several more were injured with first responders going house-to-house accounting for people.
Here's a look at the storm system that produced several tornadoes overnight. Note the dark red colors indicate tops of the stronger storms (updrafts). pic.twitter.com/1l9IoMpBuZ— NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) April 13, 2020
The tornadoes were part of powerful storm the swept through the deep South over Easter weekend. At least 19 people were killed in the storms that stretched from Louisiana into the Appalachian Mountains, the Associated Press reported.
Twisters hit areas of South Carolina some 270 miles apart from the coast to the mountains. The S.C. National Guard was sending up helicopters to survey the damage as Gov. Henry McMaster held a briefing with state and local emergency management officials.
Jim Nixon, who runs a bait shop at the Laurel and Hardy Fishing Lakes in Marietta, said the storm ravaged homes and littered trees on roadways in the community an hour north of Greenville. A fallen tree split a mobile home in half, injuring the home's occupant.
"Never seen nothing like it," Nixon said. "We got stuff tore up everywhere, the whole mountaintop just cleared, it's a disaster."
Areas near Moncks Corner in Berkeley County were struck by two possible tornadoes around 7:30 a.m., the National Weather Service said. Heavy damage from downed trees in the Fairlawn Barony and Cedar Island areas as well as Highway 402 in the Rectory Hill area were reported, Berkeley County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said.
A likely tornado damaged buildings and knocked down trees and power lines around Walterboro in Colleton County at about 7 a.m. There was a report of people trapped inside a home by downed trees in Walterboro.
Colleton County: Troopers on scene of an overturned tractor trailer and several trees down on I-95 SB near the 55 MM. A detour is in place as exit 57 SB. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/DK7BwY4dAW— Trooper Matt SCHP (@SCHP_Troop6) April 13, 2020
Trees whipped by high winds covered Interstate 95 near the Walterboro exit where a tractor trailer overturned, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Colleton County Administrator Kevin Griffin said he's anticipating heavy storm damage, but officials had just begun surveying the area around 9 a.m. Monday.
"There appears to be a good bit of damage right into Walterboro," he said, with roofs torn off and building exteriors impacted.
Significant damage to aircraft/hanger at the the Lowcountry Regional Airport in Walterboro.📷: Richard Shealy pic.twitter.com/oXkZJ8zWtm— JoeyLive5 (@JoeySovine) April 13, 2020
Another tornado hit the ground near Edisto Island, the weather service said. Minor damage was reported, Edisto Beach Mayor Jane Darby said.
The reported tornado in Seneca and areas nearby hit around 3:30 a.m. Oconee County government offices are closed Monday.
Seneca City Administrator Scott Moulder said damage is widespread in this community of 8,100 people, including destruction to several churches and the municipally-owned electrical system, which took a "huge hit."
"We're seeing quite a bit of damage that extends all the way through town," he said. "It looks like this tornado jumped up and down where it traveled through, so you see some areas where there's devastation and others that can rebuilt."
The #SCGuard is conducting survey flights in support of counties in the aftermath of the storm to help assess damage in the state. #scwx pic.twitter.com/hPcL9tP5wE— SC National Guard (@SCNationalGuard) April 13, 2020
Cars are overturned, and some homes have been "picked up and laid down" as the tornado passed through, Moulder said.
Tornadoes plowed through Bamberg and Barnwell counties in the Savannah River area, damaging homes and throwing trees onto roadways.
Just before 6 a.m., officials said a “large and extremely dangerous” tornado was located about 14 miles northeast of Denmark in Bamberg County, while earlier in the morning a tornado was tracked just southwest of Williston in Barnwell County, the National Weather Service said.
Some footage from Williston Road near a Tinker Creek Road in Aiken County, where the “large” and “dangerous” tornado likely hit.Trees are snapped at the base. A nearby house is battered, with siding ripped completely off.@aikenstandard CC: @NWSColumbia #scwx #sctweets pic.twitter.com/t5uIdrMngY— Colin Demarest (@demarest_colin) April 13, 2020
More than 275,000 customers have lost power statewide, S.C. Emergency Management Division said. That includes more than 70,000 from Dominion Energy in the Midlands and Lowcountry and more than 60,000 customers from Duke Energy in the Upstate.
Most of those killed in the weekend storm came from Mississippi where 11 people died, the Associated Press reported, Another six were killed in northwest Georgia. In Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey suspended social distancing rules related to the coronavirus pandemic because of the weather threat, the wire service reported.
This story is developing and will be updated.