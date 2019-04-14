The National Weather Service on Sunday canceled a tornado watch Sunday evening for the tri-county area.
Forecasters originally issued the watch for southeastern counties, including Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester, as well as much of the Midlands and Upstate regions. The watch affecting the central and western portions of the state ended at 7 p.m., and the Lowcountry watch, which was originally supposed to be observed through 2 a.m. Monday, was canceled shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday.
A tornado watch means there are existing weather conditions that could possibly produce a cyclone. A warning is indicative of an imminent tornado, and shelter should be taken immediately.
Looking ahead, though the Lowcountry managed to avoid much rainfall on Sunday, showers and thunderstorms were still possible before 2 a.m., some of which could be severe. But forecasters said Monday is expected to be sunny with a high near 74 with a low aorund 51 in the evening.