The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a tornado watch for the Midlands and Upstate regions as much of South Carolina continues to brace for severe weather conditions.
The watch is in effect until 7 p.m., the service said.
Counties that are under the watch are Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Lexington, Orangeburg and Richland.
A tornado watch means that there are existing weather conditions that could possibly produce a cyclone. A warning is indicative of an imminent tornado, and shelter should be taken immediately.
The tornado watch comes as much of the state, including coastal South Carolina counties, are preparing for potentially severe thunderstorm conditions. Scattered thunderstorms are forecast for the Lowcountry region in the mid-afternoon and early evening hours, forecasters said.
The bulk of stormy weather in the Lowcountry is expected between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.