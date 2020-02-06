Tornado watch issued for coastal South Carolina, including the Charleston area

Winds were gusting near 40 mph in North Charleston in early afternoon Thursday.
A wind advisory was issued for Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties as dangerous thunderstorms pushed over the Midlands. By late afternoon the first lines of showers began to move into the Lowcountry.
Tornadoes watches were being extended across the Midlands during the day. Around 5:30 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina that included the Charleston-area.
The watch will be in effect until midnight, the Weather Service said.
Be careful on the bridges and stay off the open water if you can, as winds gusting close to hurricane strength are possible. Schools, offices and other destinations are closing early.
Thunderstorms ripping through the South were expected to reach the Columbia area by 4 p.m. and the Charleston area by 6 p.m. Gusts could reach 65 mph or stronger and will be felt widespread. said meteorologist Mike Emlaw, with the National Weather Service office in Charleston.
The office in North Charleston measured a gust of 50 mph at 1 p.m.
High winds if not a tornado blasted through Spartanburg Thursday morning. Power was out in some areas. Injuries had been reported and tornado sirens were going off. The Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina closed to clean up reported tornado damage.
Staff for Rep. Mike Forrester confirmed his home west of downtown was struck by what appeared to be a tornado, but they were not sure of damage or injuries.
Along the coast winds could gust 45 mph or more ahead of the storm. An isolated twister cannot be ruled out, Emlaw said.
The storms could last as late as midnight.
"I think we're going to be better on the coastline this afternoon, but tonight it's going to ramp up," said Charleston-based meteorologist Shea Gibson, with the forecasting company WeatherFlow.
As of late Thursday afternoon, weather conditions hadn't caused any flight cancellations at Charleston International Airport in North Charleston, said Paul Campbell, the airport's CEO. Flights diverted from hubs like Atlanta, Charlotte and Nashville have touched down in Charleston and airport staff are working to get those travelers rebooked.
Airport officials are keeping a close eye on weather conditions, Campbell said. Nonessential employees are being allowed to leave early in anticipation of possible bridge closures Thursday night in the Charleston area.
If sustained wind speeds exceed 40.25 mph, or 35 knots, officials will close the airport, he said.
Some government offices and schools across the state are closing early. The University of South Carolina in Columbia cancelled classes at 4 p.m. The city of Charleston cancelled recreation activities from 5 p.m. through the night.
Claflin University in Orangeburg planned to close by 1 p.m. and canceled its evening classes. The University Dining Center will serve lunch through 1:30 p.m. and dinner from 5-7:30 p.m. There will be no late night dining Thursday and Jazzman’s Café and Pizza Hut will close at 3 p.m.
S.C. State University will also close early. All classes and campus activities after 2 p.m. are canceled.
Dorchester School District 4 planned to be open just a half-day Thursday. Dorchester School District 2 will follow a normal schedule. All after-school activities have been canceled in Dorchester District 2. Extended day programs at elementary schools will close at 5 p.m.
Berkeley County School District will follow a regular schedule and will not release students early, according to spokesman Brian Troutman. Students in after school programs or activities will need to be picked up by 5:30 p.m. so school administrators and staff can ensure that campuses are clear by 6 p.m.
Classes will follow a normal schedule in Charleston County School District. All after-school activities and programs must conclude before 6 p.m. Any school events scheduled to start after 6 p.m. are postponed.
Jasper County Schools planned to dismiss students early as well, elementary schools by 12:30 p.m. and middle and high schools by 1:15 p.m.
All after-school events in Colleton County School District are canceled, according to spokesman Sean Gruber. The district will monitor weather forecasts and will provide further updates as needed.
Barnwell County government offices also planned to close by 2 p.m.
The storms pummeled several Southern states, killing two and injuring several more.
Rescue crews repeatedly pulled people from cars that got stuck in high water, but couldn't reach a person whose vehicle disappeared into a rain-swollen creek.
The storm front destroyed mobile homes in Mississippi and Alabama, caused mudslides in Tennessee and Kentucky and flooded communities that shoulder waterways across the Appalachian region.
One person was killed and another was injured as high winds destroyed two mobile homes near the town of Demopolis, Alabama, the Storm Prediction Center reported.
A driver died in South Carolina when a tree fell on an SUV near the town of Fort Mill, authorities said. The driver was the only person in the vehicle, and no other cars were involved, Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller said. The York County Coroner's Office has not released the driver's name.
Although the storm resembles a powerful spring blast, it's actually a winter storm that dropped 4 inches of snow in southern Texas. And unlike a spring storm, chances aren't good that sea breezes will knock down its strength as it nears the coast.
