A tornado watch is in effect for Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties until 7 a.m. as Hurricane Michael moves through the region as a tropical storm.
A few tornadoes are possible through the watch area with isolated hail and isolated wind gusts up to 70 mph possible.
The potential impacts from a tornado include:
- Isolated to scattered tornadoes that can hinder the execution of emergency plans.
- Scattered locations could experience enhanced damage due to tornadoes with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures.
- Scattered locations could see roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Georgia and South Carolina until 7 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/5AsYmi4Ris— NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) October 11, 2018