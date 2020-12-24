Tornado watch in effect across Pee Dee, Grand Strand until 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the Pee Dee and Grand Strand, including Horry and Georgetown counties.
A tornado warning had previously been issued in an area stretching from north of Conway to Whiteville, N.C., but has expired for South Carolina. Doug Hoehler, a meteorologist with the Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C., said a radar-indicated cell of weather began about 10 miles north of Conway and was moving to the northeast at 40 to 50 miles per hour.
"If it does deposit a tornado, it's going to be short-lived" because of the speed, Hoehler said. No reports from the ground had yet indicated a tornado touched down.
A tornado watch means the ingredients for a twister are present in the atmosphere, but one has not been spotted. A warning means a potential tornado has been indicated by radar or an observer, and those in the path should seek cover on the first flood of a sturdy structure, away from windows.
The watch issued Thursday afternoon also extends into much of southern and central North Carolina, and expires at 10 p.m. The severe weather threat comes as storms are pushing across most of the eastern United States on Thursday.
Forecasters with the Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center said a broad line of storms moving east ahead of a cold front could cause flooding rainstorms in the Northeast, mixed precipitation and snow from western Pennsylvania to Tennessee, and rain in the Southeast, including the chance of severe thunderstorms in the eastern half of South Carolina.
In the Lowcountry, storms were expected to arrive between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. for areas west of Interstate 95, and between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. for areas to the east, the Weather Service office in Charleston said. Damaging winds that gust up to 58 miles per hour are possible.