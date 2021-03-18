Tornado watch for 12 counties includes Charleston as SC faces severe weather

The southern half of South Carolina's coastal plain, including Charleston, is under a tornado watch until 6 p.m. Thursday.

The watch from the National Weather Service includes Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Berkeley, Calhoun, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Hampton, Jasper and Orangeburg Counties.

A tornado watch means atmospheric conditions are favorable for a twister to form. A tornado warning is more serious, and means a potential tornado has been spotted, or is otherwise imminent.

Severe weather is expected to affect most of South Carolina, bringing thunderstorms, hail, damaging winds and possible tornadoes.

As of late Thursday afternoon, squall lines in the broken front were starting to reach the Upstate and the far southern part of the coast, including Hampton, Beaufort and Jasper Counties.

The National Weather Service in Charleston said storms will affect the Midlands from around noon to 4 p.m., while coastal areas will see issues mainly from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., with storms lasting about one to two hours once they hit.

The eastern half of the state, including the entire coast, faces an "enhanced risk" of severe weather, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center.

That's a decrease in threat from earlier forecasts, but meteorologists with the Weather Service office in Charleston urged residents of the Lowcountry to stay aware and prepare regardless for damaging storms. Outdoor items that might become projectiles in strong winds should be tied down or brought inside, for example.

Much uncertainty remains in how widespread severe weather will be as the approaching squall line, at the edge of a rapidly moving cold front, interacts with warmer, moister air in South Carolina's coastal plain. The threat should be over by early evening.

Along with rain, forecasters have predicted strong wind gusts of more than 60 miles per hour, which could topple trees and power lines. Power outages are possible.

The state could also see some tornadoes and one inch diameter hail.

Already, the front that will move over South Carolina spurred 26 unconfirmed reports of tornadoes further west, mostly over Alabama and Mississippi, on Wednesday.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.