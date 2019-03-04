The National Weather Service says at least three probable tornadoes hit the Midlands on Sunday — the first rumblings of the spring tornado season in South Carolina, but twisters can touch down any time of year.
The National Weather Service in Columbia confirmed Monday that a weak tornado left damage in Columbia north of Riverbanks Zoo on Sunday.
Neither the zoo nor the animals were affected, said Riverbanks spokeswoman Susan O'Cain.
"Length and width to be determined later. Max winds of 95 mph," the Weather Service tweeted confirmation read. As an EF-1, it would have been the weakest category measurable.
Other impacted areas include into Lexington County and Edgefield, according to NWS alerts.
Toward the coast, a tornado warning went out at 6:33 p.m. for Colleton, Dorchester and Berkeley counties Sunday, but no damage had been reported by Monday midday.
There were no indications a funnel cloud touched down, said meteorologist Blair Holloway with the Nation Weather Service's Charleston office.
Sunday's warnings were spurred by a line of powerful storms that tore across the South and arrived in South Carolina by the evening, spurring apparent tornadoes. Strong winds knocked down trees, damaging some roofs and vehicles.
The same storms tore through rural Alabama earlier in the day, killing at least 23 people.
The storms were still rotating when they reached here, said S.C. Climate Office severe weather liaison Mark Malsick.
Meteorologists weren't immediately sure how many tornadoes touched down, he said. Initial reports from the Weather Service indicate at least two touched down in Lexington County.
The storms were touched off by the friction of cold Arctic winds striking warm Gulf of Mexico winds — a climate phenomenon typically seen during the transition from winter to spring.
"March, April and May are our busy season for tornadoes," Malsick said.
An unusual convergence of climate factors, including sea breezes and tropical storms, leaves South Carolina open to tornadoes virtually any time of year.
Closer to summer, thunderstorms offshore can kick up winds that twist into tornadoes and can come ashore. Waterspouts, spinning funnels of water, tend to occur in warmer months.
Tropical cyclone storms can spin off their own twisters.
The state sees an average 14 tornadoes per year, mostly in the weaker scales of the storms, according to the climate office. There's no record of an EF-5, a tornado with winds stronger than 200 mph, ever touching down in the state.
In early March 2008, two tornadoes with winds up to 105 mph tore through Berkeley County and destroyed one-third of a mobile home park near Goose Creek.
On Mother's Day in 1998, a tornado killed one person, injured at least seven and destroyed or seriously damaged more than 60 homes mostly in Sangaree, 20 miles from Charleston.
For the rest of the week, the state slips back into what climate prediction models suggest could be the last real cold spell of the season.
"The next few days will be pretty chilly," Holloway said. Highs won't reach out of the 50s and the lows Tuesday and Wednesday night could be freezing or below. Temps won't get back until the 70s until the weekend.