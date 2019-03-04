Sunday's winds, rain and thunder were the first rumbling of the spring tornado "season" in South Carolina. But twisters can touch down any time of year here.
Toward the coast, a tornado warning went out at 6:33 p.m. for Colleton, Dorchester and Berkeley counties Sunday but no damage had been reported by Monday midday.
There were no indications a funnel cloud touched down, said meteorologist Blair Holloway with the Nation Weather Service's Charleston office.
The warning was spurred by a line of powerful storms that tore across the South and plowed in the state in the evening, spurring apparent tornadoes. Strong winds knocked down trees, damaging some roofs and vehicles.
The same storms tore through rural Alabama earlier, killing at least 23 people.
The storms were still rotating when they reached South Carolina, said S.C. Climate Office severe weather liaison Mark Malsick.
Meteorologists aren't sure yet if any or how many tornadoes touched down, he said. Initial reports from the Weather Service indicate at least two touched down in Lexington County.
The storms were touched off by the friction of cold Arctic winds striking warm Gulf of Mexico winds — a climate phenomenon typically seen during the transition from winter to spring.
"March, April and May are our busy season for tornadoes," Malsick said.
But an unusual convergence of climate factors, that include sea breeze and tropical storms, leaves South Carolina open to tornadoes virtually any time during the year.
Closer to summer, thunderstorms offshore can kick up winds that twist into tornadoes coming ashore. Waterspouts, spinning funnels of water, tend to occur in warmer months.
Tropical cyclone storms can and do spin off their own twisters.
The state sees an average 14 tornadoes per year, mostly in the weakest scales of the storms, according to the climate office. There's no record of an EF-5, a tornado with winds stronger than 200 mph, ever touching down in the state.
In early March 2008, two tornadoes with winds up to 105 mph tore through Berkeley County and destroyed one-third of the residences in a mobile home park near Goose Creek.
On Mother's Day in 1998, a tornado killed one person, injured at least seven and destroyed or seriously damaged more than 60 homes mostly in Sangaree, 20 miles from Charleston.
For the rest of the week, the state slips back into what climate prediction models suggest could be the last real cold spell of the season.
"The next few days will be pretty chilly," Holloway said. Highs won't reach out of the 50s and the lows Tuesday and Wednesday night could be freezing or below. Temps won't get back until the 70s until the weekend.