One of South Carolina's leading lawmen faces years behind bars after prosecutors indicted him on public corruption charges in September, alleging he stole tens of thousands of dollars from taxpayers.

Dan Johnson, who served as 5th Circuit Solicitor for Kershaw and Richland counties since 2011, was suspended by Gov. Henry McMaster after the indictments. Johnson has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denies the allegations.

Johnson raided his office's drug-seizure accounts and used office credit cards to pay for "travel, vacations and romantic liaisons," prosecutors allege. Johnson, an Air National Guard member, is also accused of improperly pocketing $7,000 in U.S. military funds.

The indictments follow reporting by The Post and Courier in March that showed Johnson charged taxpayers tens of thousands for luxury accommodations, lavish office parties and memberships to a swank private club.

The newspaper pinpointed Johnson’s spending habits in thousands of financial documents obtained from Johnson’s office under the Freedom of Information Act and released by PAPR, a South Carolina watchdog group.

