COLUMBIA — Several South Carolina senators criticized the leaders of Santee Cooper on Tuesday for approving more than half a million dollars in retention bonuses for seven executives last year.
The bonuses were given, in part, to have experienced executives ready to face lawmakers as the General Assembly weighs selling state-run utility.
Santee Cooper interim CEO Jim Brogdon faced a number of questions during a hearing Tuesday about why the bonuses, totaling $594,000, were offered to the executives last October in the aftermath of the failed $9 billion V.C. Summer nuclear project.
“I hope that you understand that Santee Cooper paying bonuses in this environment comes across as tone deaf,” Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, said at the meeting of a special Senate panel looking at a Santee Cooper sale. “I think you should stop this. I don’t know whether you can stop the ones that have already been promised. But I don’t think you should do any more of them.
“This comes across really poorly,” he added.
The criticism comes after Santee Cooper's legal bills skyrocketed by 350 percent to $9 million last year with the state-run utility paying $475 an hour for attorneys to help with post-nuclear project lawsuits and investigations.
The retention bonuses were promised to Santee Cooper Chief Financial Officer Jeff Armfield, Chief Operating Officer Marc Tye, General Counsel Mike Baxley, Vice President of Nuclear Energy Michael Crosby, Chief Information Officer Dom Maddalone, Vice President of Power Delivery Arnold Singleton and Vice President of Corporate Services Pamela Williams.
Most of the contracts require the seven executives to stay with Santee Cooper through the end of the year.
The payments, Brogdon explained, were promised in order to keep veteran executives at the Moncks Corner utility as it deals with the fallout of spending more than $4 billion on the two unfinished nuclear reactors north of Columbia.
Internal Santee Cooper documents outlining the bonuses said the payments also were meant to ensure Santee Cooper had the right people in place to respond to the legislative committees considering selling the utility.
"Our customers, employees and other stakeholders deserve a strong, experienced and cohesive executive leadership team to provide the strategic vision and leadership needed to effectively meet these current challenges and implement a plan for continued organization success," says a November memo shared with the panel.
The bonuses also were discussed at Santee Cooper's board meeting on Monday in Pinopolis. One board member thanked Brogdon for approving the payments.
"I would say this is an example of something that is necessary," said David Singleton, a Santee Cooper board member. "There is nothing more important to stakeholders than retaining qualified personnel. I think this was the proper decision for the people and the company.
"I appreciate you having the intestinal fortitude to step up and make that decision," Singleton told Brogdon.
Not all of the senators on the committee were ready to condemn the executive retention payments.
Sen. Larry Grooms, a Republican whose district includes Santee Cooper's headquarters, sought to deflect the criticism over the bonuses by asking how much money the state's 20 electric cooperatives — Santee Cooper's largest customers — spend on their executives.
Sen. Brad Hutto, an Orangeburg Democrat who has opposed Santee Cooper, asked why the committee was spending so much time scrutinizing half a million dollars when the Legislature is supposed to be studying what the power provider to two million South Carolinians can do about its nearly $8 billion in debt.
"Rome is burning," Hutto said.