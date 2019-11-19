It's not a joke — World Toilet Day is a thing.
And a local nonprofit is flushed with excitement.
World Toilet Day, established in 2013 by the United Nations, fell on Tuesday this year.
The U.N. officially designated Nov. 19 as World Toilet Day in efforts to raise awareness around the global sanitation crisis. The group reports that 4.2 billion people live without hygienic toilet facilities and one in four healthcare services lack basic water services.
The U.N. is calling for "adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene for all and end open defecation" by 2030.
For the past few years, the day has been marked with giant, inflatable poos plopped by organizations in metropolitan areas, and with toilet signs that instruct people on how to do their business in Western commodes.
North Charleston-based Water Mission has picked up the load.
George Greene IV, president and COO of the organization, recognized that many "think of World Toilet Day as a novelty," but he noted that 80,000 people die annually due to the lack of clean water and sanitation.
In a 2006-09 project, Water Mission partnered with Pentair, a Minnesota-based water treatment company, to bring toilets to 17,000 families in Honduras, Greene said.
Kohler, a Wisconsin manufacturing company, is a corporate partner as well, providing the groups with pour-flush toilets.
The Kohler pour-flush toilets don't include tanks, so users wash their hands and then flush using a half-gallon bucket filled with water. They're placed inside in-house bathrooms consisting of 2-inch-thick concrete walls.
The impact of the restrooms has been monumental. Latrines have been established in both homes and schools for those who've lacked what many take for granted.
Greene noted an 80-year-old Honduran woman who broke her hip and couldn't walk to the outhouse. Through the mission's efforts, a bathroom was placed in her home.
"When you start to think of the impact, it's pretty neat," Greene said.