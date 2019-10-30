After years of traffic gridlock to the Coastal Carolina Fair, officials are starting to hit a wall on how to make fairgoers choose a weekday visit instead of joining the massive Saturday and Sunday crowds.

In the past, they've added extra days, longer hours and weekday promotions. Now, almost every weekday offers discounted or free access for certain groups, and the fair will include extra Highway Patrol troopers and local deputies managing traffic.

Still, troopers acknowledge the traffic headache is in some ways inevitable. They're warning anyone not going to the fair to generally avoid the area of the fairground, located between U.S. Highway 78 and Interstate 26.

"Take an alternate route," said Lance Cpl. Matt Southern. College Park Road will likely experience heavy traffic, he said.

With promotions encouraging people to visit outside of the weekends, rush hour could be particularly chaotic Oct. 31-Nov. 10. Last year, more than 230,000 guests attended the fair over its 11-day span.

The annual traffic headache left many drivers in bumper-to-bumper, hours-long gridlock in 2018. Fairgoers and Ladson residents have been complaining on social media about traffic for at least 10 years running, however, and previous attempts to solve the problem haven't made much of a mark.

Despite extra days, hours and traffic control, most fairgoers still choose a Saturday visit, which typically sees around 60,000 people — despite only 10,000 available parking spots.

The fair will conduct a traffic and parking study this year to devise a more effective plan, said Gary Leonard, the fair's chairman of media and public relations. They've also bought additional property at the back of the fairgrounds and will look into how its best potential use.

Leonard said it's hard to tell if their efforts to shift attendance to the weekdays has paid off, since fair visits fluctuate based on weather more than any other factor.

"We've offered every incentive we can" he said. "We tell them on TV, we tell them on the radio."

With visitors so committed to the weekend fair days, the traffic headache will likely repeat this year, especially for Saturday visitors.

"There's always going to be some traffic problem," Leonard said. I-26 and U.S. 78 are major arteries, he said, and when you add in rush-hour headaches just when most people are making their way to the fair, gridlock is inevitable.

Weekday promotions are their attempt to lure fairgoers to less crowded visiting times. Starting the first day of the fair, Thursdays are "Bring a Friend Free Days" for those who buy an adult ticket at Circle K. On Friday, veterans, active military personnel, reservists and now first-responders will be admitted free with one guest.

The next week, the front page of Sunday's Post and Courier gets one ticket free on Monday. Tuesday will have a new promotion, "Dorchester District Two Day," and students will have free admission 3-6 p.m. with a voucher. Wednesday will be "Senior Day," and everyone 55 years or older can purchase $5 admission. There will be special events for seniors from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., according to the fair's website.

These promotions have cut into the funds that would have been given to the tri-county area, Leonard said. Fair proceeds fund local charities like Habitat for Humanity and Meals on Wheels.

He advised fairgoers to come the earliest they can rather than during the crowded evenings. Besides avoiding the traffic, Leonard said, less people means shorter lines for rides and activities.

"We can't control the size of the highways, but we've done the prudent, responsible things," he said.