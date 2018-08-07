It's not just you: Back-to-school shopping really has gotten more expensive.
Average household spending on school supplies is expected to rise from $501 in 2017 to $510 this year, according to the latest national survey data from financial services company Deloitte.
While South Carolina has tried to curtail some of those expenses with the annual Sales Tax Holiday covering common school items (it was Aug. 3-5 this year), local charity groups have seen a growing need for donated supplies, leading to the rise of school supply drives.
One of the largest and longest-running school supply events in the area is the City of Charleston's First Day Festival, now in its 16th year. On Sunday, from 1-4 p.m., families can go to Liberty Square or Gadsdenboro Park to get drawstring bags full of pencils, rulers and other basics.
Put on by the Mayor's Office for Children and Youth and supplied by donations, the annual event is more like a carnival than a food pantry, complete with inflatable jump castles and exhibits.
Volunteers handed out 4,000 bags of supplies last year, according to coordinator Ebony Venson. She expects that figure to grow this year, in part because of increased need and in part because word has spread about the event.
"It will ease the burden for parents, especially parents that have multiple kids," Venson said.
The annual Deloitte survey grabs headlines from time to time — it elicited a string of feature stories last year when the average bill for school supplies crested $500. But it actually presents a more conservative estimate than the annual Huntington Backpack Index, which includes factors like field trip expenses, musical instrument rentals, high school parking passes and college entrance exam prep books.
This year, that index pegs the price of school supplies and fees at about $637 for elementary school, $941 for middle school and $1,354 for high school. Those figures are actually a little lower than last year, partly due to a dip in online retailers' prices for some commodity items like pencils and paper.
The Backpack Index is sponsored by Huntington Bank and the nonprofit group Communities in Schools, which is active in the Charleston area. Spokesman Steve Majors said school supply drives are on the rise in the 26 states where Communities in Schools is active, not just in South Carolina.
"Increasingly, what we know is there are many low-income students across our country who need extra help just to be on a level playing field with a kid who's sitting across from them in the classroom," Majors said.