Here are some tips to avoid getting snookered by foreign trolls.
1. Do they tell you who they really are? Sounds like an obvious thing to look for. But trolls don't have verifiable jobs, family members and other easily Googled stuff that real people have, said Darren Linvill, a Clemson University professor who studies social media.
2. In a similar vein, do they have conversations about real things? Things like their kids or jobs? Trolls rarely do, Linvill said.
3. Are they a little too attractive? Trolls like to lure followers with attractive photos of young women and men. They often lift photos of models and members of the U.S. military. In December, Facebook and Twitter took down hundreds of fake accounts linked to Epoch Media Group, parent company of The Epoch Times. The accounts used bogus profile photos generated with artificial intelligence.
4. What's the user's following-to-follower ratio? In other words, do they follow thousands of people and have fewer followers? Foreign trolls try to build their audiences by following as many people as they can, hoping you'll follow them back, said Patrick Warren, who also studies social media at Clemson.
5. Bad grammar isn't such a useful tip off anymore, Linvill said. The Russians have improved their grammar in recent years.
Test your knowledge. Try our troll quiz here.