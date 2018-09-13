If you're among the many who decided to stay in the town despite the threat of Hurricane Florence, here are a few things you might find to be of help as the storm nears.
Watching the forecasts
Even by Friday afternoon, there's really no telling what Florence might do. It's like a big wobbling top that could spin off in any direction. Several computer models come up with different scenarios. The most reliable model is the one by the National Hurricane Center at nhc.noaa.gov.
Traffic
The lane reversal on Interstate 26 ends at 6 p.m. Thursday, although it will take a couple hours for the Highway Patrol to clear the road for eastbound traffic. That means drivers will be able to take the interstate toward Charleston again by Thursday night. The eastbound lanes have been reserved for traffic leaving the city since Tuesday morning. Restoring the lanes to normal doesn't mean the evacuation order is lifted, and those who have left shouldn't return until the storm has passed and the all-clear signal is issued.
Buses
Regular bus service ended Wednesday night. CARTA planned to continue emergency routes for evacuation through Thursday. The latest updates from CARTA are available at ridecarta.com/Florence, as well as on CARTA’s feeds on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Those with special needs should call the Charleston County Emergency Public Information Line at 843-746-3900 for transportation options.
Gas stations
GasBuddy, the online site that tracks supply and prices, reported Thursday afternoon that about 25 percent of gas stations in the Charleston area had run out of fuel. But local drivers could still find gas stations open Thursday, and that's likely to remain the case Friday — until the weather gets worse or the gas runs out.
Gas prices have not gone up during the storm threat. The average price of a gallon of gasoline in South Carolina Thursday morning was $2.5 cents a gallon, which was 3.6 cents a gallon more than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
Parking
For those who want to keep their vehicles away from tree limbs and rising water, the city of Charleston is offering free parking in city garages through the duration of the storm — though most of them are full. Not every garage in the city is run by the city, so be sure you're in the right place unless you're willing to pay. A list of city garages is available at charleston-sc.gov/parking-information.
Grocery stores
Walmart stores have been closed since Monday night, to the disappointment of many looking for last-minute supplies. Many grocery stores remained open Thursday, and the outlook for Friday depends on the weather, so it may be worth calling before heading out.
Restaurants
Restaurant and bar owners know that a lot of people are staying in town, and they're eager to serve as long as possible. Our Food writers have been keeping up with what's open and what's not, so be sure to check out the latest at postandcourier.com/food.
Airport
The last flights at the Charleston International Airport were late Wednesday night. Service is tentatively set to resume at 7 a.m. Saturday, but that could change depending on the storm's intensity and aftermath. Check the latest flight information at iflychs.com.
Charleston Executive Airport on Johns Island and Mount Pleasant Regional also closed Wednesday night.
Power outages
There will come a time when residents start to lose power. How to report power outages depends on which utility supplies your electricity. Each of the utilities also has an outage map on its website where you can get updates.
- South Carolina Electric & Gas: Call the automated response line at 1-888-333-4465 or report online at sceg.com.
- Santee Cooper: Call 1-888-769-7688 or report online at santeecooper.com.
- Berkeley Electric Cooperative: Call 1-888-253-4232 or report online at berkeleyelectric.coop.
Medical emergencies
You can try dialing 911, but your chance of getting an ambulance diminishes as storm conditions worsen. Hospital emergency rooms will continue to treat patients as staff is able. Most, if not all, neighborhood clinics are closed because of the evacuation.
Trash
Most, if not all, municipalities have suspended trash and debris pickup until after the storm, except situations that endanger public safety. Residents are advised to make sure their trash cans are secured or put in a place where they won't be blown around by high winds.
Curfews
Folly Beach and Horry County have announced curfews. Folly is under a curfew from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. until further notice. Access to the island is limited to residents and property owners, who must show two forms of residency or proof of ownership. A curfew for Horry County is in effect from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Tourism
For visitors still in town, some of the most popular local attractions have been closed since Tuesday, including the South Carolina Aquarium, Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, and Fort Sumter. The City Market was boarded up Thursday morning, leaving visitors with little to nothing to do other than walk around sightseeing or finding an open restaurant.