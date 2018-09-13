If you haven’t left town by now because of the threat of Hurricane Florence, here are a few tips that might be helpful.
Traffic
The lane reversal on I-26 ends at 6 p.m. Thursday, although it will take a couple hours for the Highway Patrol to clear the road for eastbound traffic. That means traffic will be able to take the interstate toward Charleston again by Thursday night. The eastbound lanes have been reserved for traffic leaving the city since noon Tuesday.
Buses
Regular bus service ended Wednesday night. CARTA planned to continue emergency routes for evacuation through Thursday. The latest updates from CARTA are at ridecarta.com/Florence, as well as CARTA’s feeds on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Those with special needs can check with the Charleston County Emergency Public Information Line at 843- 746-3900 for transportation options.
Gas stations
Local drivers could still find gas stations open Thursday, and that's likely to remain the case Friday until the weather gets worse.
Prices have not gone up during the storm threat. The average price of a gallon of gasoline in South Carolina Thursday morning was $2.5 cents a gallon, which was 3.6 cents a gallon more than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
Parking
For those who want to keep their vehicles away from tree limbs and rising water, the city of Charleston is offering free parking in city garages through the duration of the storm. Not every garage in the city is run by the city. A list of city garages is at charleston-sc.gov/parking-information.
Grocery stores
Walmart stores have been closed since Monday night, to the disappointment of many looking for last-minute supplies. Many other grocery stores remained open Thursday, and the outlook for Friday depends on the weather.
Restaurants
Restaurant owners know that a lot of people are staying in town, and they're eager to serve as long as possible. The Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau has been keeping a list of open restaurants, not including all the fast-food chains still doing business, at charlestoncvb.com.
Airport
The last flights at the Charleston International Airport were late Wednesday night. Service is tentatively set to resume at 7 a.m. Saturday, but that could change depending on the storm's intensity and aftermath. Check the latest flight information at iflychs.com.
Charleston Executive Airport on Johns Island and Mount Pleasant Regional also closed Wednesday night.
Power outages
There will come a time as the storm gets nearer when residents start to lose power. How to report power outages depends on which utility supplies your electricity. Each of the utilities also has an outage map on its website where you get updates.
- SCE&G — Call the automated response line at 1-888-333-4465 or report online at sceg.com.
- Santee Cooper — Call 1-888-769-7688 or report online at santeecooper.com.
- Berkeley Electric Cooperative — Call 1-888-253-4232 report online at berkeleyelectric.coop.
Medical emergencies
You can try dialing 911, but your chance of getting an ambulance diminishes as storm conditions worsen. Hospital emergency rooms will continue to treat patients as staff is able. Most, if not all, neighborhood clinics are closed because of the mandatory evacuation. Those with medical conditions that could require emergency treatment are especially advised to evacuate while it's still possible.
Trash
Most, if not all, municipalities have suspended trash and debris pickup until after the storm, except situations that endanger public safety. Residents are advised to make sure their trash cans are secured or put in a place where they won't be blown around by high winds.
Curfew
Folly Beach is under a curfew from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. until further notice.
Access to the island is limited to residents and property owners, who must show two forms of residency or proof of ownership. The Tides hotel has closed for the storm.
Tourism
For visitors still in town, the most popular local attractions have been closed since Tuesday, including the South Carolina Aquarium, Patriots Point and Fort Sumter.
The City Market was boarded up Thursday morning, leaving visitors with little to do other than walking around sightseeing or finding an open restaurant.