Tiny Charleston community frustrated with road project that's still a year from completion

Thousands of people zip along the interstate each day, mostly unaware of what rests nearby.

But around the bustling highway sits a tiny community fighting for its neighborhood.

Like many of Charleston's historically African American neighborhoods, Rosemont is tight-knit. Its residents regularly attend neighborhood meetings and the area features a few locally operated food shops.

But decades after Interstate 26 sliced through the community, Rosemont faces another road project that residents say is threatening their quality of life.

Construction of a port access road, which involves building new infrastructure to provide interstate access to a new North Charleston ports terminal, is scheduled to be completed by February 2021.

But residents in the community, which rests in the city of Charleston near the border of North Charleston, are becoming more impatient. They've already dealt with trucks being rerouted through their small neighborhood where children play. Residents also had to bear the noise from both the interstate and road construction.

“This has been a nightmare for us," said Nancy Button, president of the Rosemont Neighborhood Association. “We just want to live a normal life.”

Similar to other small communities, the neighborhood continues to feel the impact of the region's growth as neighborhood residents combat a variety of issues, including increased flooding and persistent offers to buy out longtime homeowners.

Blow after blow

Residents remember when days were much more simple.

Button, who grew up in the community, said she and her siblings were delivered by midwives in the '60s. Back then, Rosemont neighbors would share cups of flour and rice.

"We had a good life, based on what our parents could afford," she said.

The community took a hit when Interstate 26 took away residents' homes, along with with houses in several other Charleston area communities.

The neighborhood took another blow when state agencies outlined plans to build a port access road. The $330 million joint project between the State Ports Authority and the state’s Department of Transportation will provide a direct link between Interstate 26 and the Port of Charleston’s new Leatherman Terminal.

A new ramp being constructed as part of the new interchange cuts into the north end of Rosemont.

Construction has impacted the neighborhood in several ways, including road closures that have forced trucks to use neighborhood streets when accessing nearby businesses.

Also, some residents contend that damages to their property are related to the nearby construction work.

At a recent neighborhood meeting attended by residents, DOT representatives and employees from the contracting group doing the work, residents said construction pieces on the grounds have flattened tires.

Daniel Burton, DOT district construction engineer for the project, said "only a couple" of individuals have filed official complaints regarding property damages. Burton said he couldn't discuss specific cases and he also didn't know if anyone had been compensated for damages.

He added that the number of complaints regarding property damages has been relatively few across the entire project area, which includes a handful of neighborhoods in the Neck Area.

“We haven’t had a terribly high amount (of official complaints citing property damage) considering the proximity of the homes," he said.

To mitigate traffic issues, DOT has either built temporary roads for the trucks to go around the work or the agency delayed activity until night or weekend hours when businesses using the vehicles were closed.

Additionally, DOT hired a consultant to work as a community liaison, offering a more personal touch and presence in the neighborhood, Burton said.

“It was a very nice luxury on this project," he said. "I felt like it's helped out with addressing and keeping the lines of communication open much more than we typically have available."

While they lost the battle to fend off the ramp, the community has won other efforts.

Residents successfully pushed years ago to get DOT to agree to build a sound barrier between the neighborhood and I-26.

That project is under construction.

The community also succeeded in pushing the State Ports Authority to award the neighborhood $500,000 in mitigation funds. That money is held as an endowment by the Coastal Community Foundation.

Other issues

Charleston's Neck Area, which includes the upper peninsula, has changed over the years with the arrival of new restaurants, craft breweries, tattoo parlors and a skate park.

The development threatens to reshape Rosemont, which stretches east to west from Summerville Avenue to the Ashley River, and north to south along Doscher Avenue.

Though its had its issues with crime, the neighborhood still has much of its close-knit feel that it possessed decades ago.

The area features a small community center, a few small food shops and a playground. Many of the residents know each other and attend the community meetings.

But the changes have brought in new residents seeking affordable places to live. The predominately African American neighborhood features a mix of white and Latino residents, several who work at a nearby restaurant, Button said.

Additionally, fear continues to loom about the uncertainty of the neighborhood's future as homeowners are pestered with phone calls and letters offering to buy their homes.

When Button spoke with The Post and Courier on Wednesday, she had already gotten two offers that week.

The thought of leaving the community frightens those who've lived there for more than a half-century.

“It scares the old people," Button said. “They’re not going anywhere. They want to die right here.”

Like other communities along the Neck, Rosemont residents say the area has seen increased flooding over the years.

Cora Connor, who's lived on Peace Street for 20 years, said the road hadn't flooded until construction of the new interchange began a few years ago.

She helps out her elderly neighbor, who appears to have gotten accustomed the high water levels.

"Anytime there’s a storm coming, I’ll get a ton of sand bags and basically give them to her," Connor said. "I’ve noticed she’s just kept them all around her house."

Connor said she's filed complaints to the city about the neighborhoods flooding issues, but she feels it has fallen on deaf ears.

“This is a quiet little community. But it just seems like it got thrown to the wayside," she said.

When the city last did a major infrastructure reassessment in 1984, it's likely Rosemont wasn't closely examined because most of its roads are state-owned, said Matt Fountain, director of stormwater management for the city of Charleston.

Fountain added that the city is currently in the process of clearing drainage ditches and fixing broken pipes in all city neighborhoods.

“We got to make sure neighborhoods don’t get left behind," he said.

Businesses near the neighborhood have aimed to ensure that the community benefits from the surrounding prosperity.

BoomTown, a software company on King Street Extension, has been offering computer coding classes at the neighborhood community center. So far, 20 laptops have been given to residents who've completed courses.

“We want to make sure we are bringing value to the residents of our area so that everybody benefits from this great economic upturn," said Nina Magnesson with the company.