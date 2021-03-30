Tiny Berkeley County community of New Hope pushes back against industrial warehouse complex

NEW HOPE — As a teenager, Ron Harvey used to pick tobacco, soybeans, corn and cotton in the fields that surrounded his house to a make a little extra money in the summertime.

In his free time from sunup to sundown Harvey and his buddies would hunt, fish and swim in the creeks and woods that make up the Wassamassaw Swamp.

That idyllic lifestyle that Harvey grew up with in this rural part of Berkeley County is under attack from the area's rampant development. That growth includes the Berkeley Charleston Tradeport — a 5 million-square-foot industrial complex off Jedburg Road just down the street from Harvey's boyhood home in the New Hope community.

The New Hope community, which is made up of about 150 families, is in unincorporated Berkeley County about nine miles northeast of Summerville off of Interstate-26.

“I said goodbye to my community a few years ago when we could still recognize each other,” said Harvey, 73, who has lived in the New Hope community his entire life. “The place where I grew up has been destroyed by unbridled development.”

The Berkeley Charleston Tradeport complex will eventually include 10 massive warehouses in addition to extensive service roads and parking areas. Two of the buildings are under construction, but those are the only buildings for which the developers — NorthPoint Development — have the required permits. To add the eight additional buildings and complete the project, nearly 13 acres of wetlands would have to vanish beneath tons of concrete.

In January, state Rep. Sylleste Davis, R-Moncks Corner, requested the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to hold a public meeting to listen to the concerns from residents of New Hope about the complex.

The meeting never took place.

“DHEC told us that they were too far into the process to hold a public meeting,” Davis said. “The public can still voice their concerns about the complex by getting in touch with DHEC.”

DHEC conducted a five-month public comment period last year from June to November.

“There’s a timeframe under federal law within which DHEC must issue its decision or risk waiving its oversight authority of the federally non-jurisdictional wetland impacts,” DHEC media relations director Crisiti Moore said in an email.

In February, the federal Army Corps of Engineers and DHEC gave initial approval to NorthPoint Development to fill in the wetlands.

The Coastal Conservation League and the South Carolina Environmental Law Project filed a request for final board review to stop the wetland fill and are awaiting a decision from DHEC.

“This is a huge complex that will, when completed, encircle the folks that live in New Hope, a longstanding community,” Robby Maynor, the Berkeley County project manager for the Coastal Conservation League, said. “Nobody wants to be surrounded by an industrial complex. This is a community that was, until a few years ago, in the middle of nowhere and this will completely change their quality of life.”

Industrial rural life

When Ed Whitlock purchased 3 acres along Jedburg Road five years ago, there was nothing but woods across the two-lane blacktop from his house.

There were nearly 500 acres of pristine woodlands on the other side of the road that served as a hunting club. The 84 acres of woods adjacent to his property was owned by a family in Walterboro.

“There was nothing out here but a couple of foxes that liked to eat our cat’s food,” said Whitlock, a retired chief deputy for the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

When Whitlock walks out on his front porch these days, the first thing he sees are the warehouses that make up the Berkeley Charleston Tradeport. The 80 acres that sit next to his property has become Petterson Meadows — a 160-home Mungo Homes development.

“My country home has become industrial suburban,” Whitlock said with a chuckle.

What upsets Whitlock the most is that there is supposed to be a 100-foot buffer between the warehouses and Jedburg Road. It’s much less than that now. Under the agreement with the county, the NorthPoint Development must keep a 100-foot buffer, but it can be reduced to 50-feet with the inclusion of a 6-foot wooden privacy fence.

“We are committed to maintaining a 100-foot buffer where possible, but where the physical constraints limit the ability to maintain that buffer, the ordinance allows for a reduction in the buffer as long as certain criteria are met, including a fence,” Caleb Moore, a representative of NorthPoint Development, said in an email.

The project will also surround the historic New Hope United Methodist Church, which was founded before the Civil War. The church cemetery contains historic gravesites dating to the 1880s, and the grounds are home to a community center and baseball field.

“At one point, we were designated as a rural historic community,” Harvey said. “That’s not helping us much right now.”

Seth MacDougall grew up in a small, farming town about an hour south of Boston and was looking for a similar community when he moved to the Lowcountry a decade ago to work for Boeing. MacDougall originally settled in Knightsville, but moved to New Hope about four years ago trying to escape the development in Summerville.

The development seemed to follow the MacDougall family.

“I just don’t understand why they’d put an industrial complex like that here, it makes no sense,” MacDougall said. “I can’t imagine what the people that have lived here a long time think now. It’s an industrial mess. We are thinking about finding a farm and moving to Ridgeville.”

Olympic size swimming pools

The quality of life that has been lost because of the development doesn’t compare with the potential loss of the wetlands that could be devastating to the Wassamassaw Swamp, critics have said. It has the potential to eradicate wildlife habitat and compromise the area’s capacity to withstand major storms.

Wetlands act as natural water purifiers, prevent excessive erosion and sedimentation and store water during storms, effectively reducing flood damage and lessening the risk of flash floods.

The Berkeley Charleston Tradeport could affect the entire watershed of Miller Dam Branch and could even cause issues with flooding and sedimentation downstream along the Ashley River, Maynor, of the conservation league, said.

A study by Robinson Design Engineers found the hard surfaces of the buildings and parking lots from the complex would increase annual runoff by 60 percent, or the equivalent of 235 Olympic-size swimming pools. That excess stormwater would run into the Wassamassaw Swamp and downstream to the Ashley River.

“There’s going to be a lot of water with nowhere to go,” Harvey said. “Flooding will start to become a bigger issue for everyone.”

Further development in the watershed, which includes new housing developments along Jedburg Road and an extension of the Nexton development along Sheep Island Road, will also contribute to this increased runoff.

Robinson Design Engineers found developers plan to install a culvert within a FEMA floodway, which requires special regulatory review and permitting.

“It is clear that the developers of this site have not considered the full impacts this project would have on the environment or the community,” Maynor said.

Smart Growth

New Hope residents like Harvey and Whitlock said they feel powerless to stop the growth that is coming to their part of Berkeley County. The county’s population has grown more than 25 percent in the last 10 years.

Mega-developments like Nexton and Cane Bay have taken over the landscape. According to state highway counts, the average daily traffic around Jedburg Road in 2018 was 63,400 vehicles per day. By 2023, with no additional roadwork, it is expected to be more than 71,000.

The additional trucks coming and going from the Berkeley Charleston Tradeport will only make traffic and noise worse for residents.

“I know you have to have growth, there’s no denying that,” Harvey said. “It’s a tough balance. We need smart growth. You just can’t put industrial development anywhere you want. I think a lot of us feel like our voices are just not being heard.”

Davis said the balance between growth and quality of life can be a tricky undertaking.

“Whether that’s a tough balancing act is immaterial to me,” Davis said. “We have to get it done. Berkeley County is a special place, but if we continue to destroy our forests and our wetlands because of rapid growth, then one day we’re going to wake up and it's going to be gone.”

Maynor said the New Hope residents can still have an impact on the development of the Berkeley Charleston Tradeport.

“I know that all the development can be scary,” Maynor said. “But there is still a chance to reach an outcome that everyone can live with. The residents cannot be discouraged or intimidated into silence. People have to use their voice and demand that our leaders listen. We can’t just sit back and let new development trample our natural resources and historic communities.”